Timothy Olanrewaju, Dapchi

The erstwhile abducted Dapchi school girls just released are still undergoing medical check-up at Dapchi General Hospital, as parents, relations and family members besieged the facility to catch a glimpse of their daughters.

Soldiers, policemen and men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) cordoned off the hospital premises to prevent a chaotic situation. Journalists were also bared from accessing the facility.

Some of the released girls were seen brought to the hospital in private cars and commercial tricycles.

The girls were released by Boko Haram at about 8 AM in a convoy of 11 Hilux vehicles painted in military colour.

“They drove to the centre of the town, shouting Allah Akbar, blocked the road and dropped the children They left shortly,” Ali Liman, an eyewitness said.