The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
22nd March 2018 - 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot
21st March 2018 - Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
21st March 2018 - 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa
21st March 2018 - Dogara’s medical outreach performs surgeries for 77 patients in Bauchi
21st March 2018 - Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni
21st March 2018 - Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun
21st March 2018 - FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others
Home / Cover / National / Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

— 22nd March 2018

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday.

The former governor also commended security agencies  and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls.

Speaking in Frankfurt, Germany,   with a cross-section of Nigerians, yesterday, Kalu acknowledging  the achievements of the Buhari-led administration, and stressed that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“The release of the abducted school girls in Dapchi is further testament to the good works of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Before the present administration, Boko Haram jeopardised peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“Upon assumption of office, president Buhari directed military chiefs to relocate to the North East, to curb insurgency.

“The security initiatives adopted by the current administration has recorded tremendous success and have metamorphosed into peace and unity across the country.”

The former governor seized the opportunity to admonish Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, and also, noted that the country is gradually taking its rightful place in the comity of nation.

Kalu equally urged politicians not to heat the polity with inflammatory utterances.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

— 22nd March 2018

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday. The former governor also commended security agencies  and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls. Speaking…

  • Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State,…

  • 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

    — 22nd March 2018

    •I’m not afraid –Melaye Some vocal opposition senators have alleged a plot by security agencies on massive clampdown to cow and gag them. This is coming at a time the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has filed a Motion Exparte against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for an order to…

  • Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up

    — 21st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Dapchi The erstwhile abducted Dapchi school girls just released are still undergoing medical check-up at Dapchi General Hospital, as parents, relations and family members besieged the facility to catch a glimpse of their daughters. Soldiers, policemen and men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) cordoned off the hospital premises to prevent…

  • Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ

    — 21st March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has told of how the Department of State Services (DSS) led the team of negotiators to demand for the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) by terror group Boko Haram. Director, Defence information, Brigadier-General John Agim, made this known in an…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share