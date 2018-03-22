Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday.

The former governor also commended security agencies and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls.

Speaking in Frankfurt, Germany, with a cross-section of Nigerians, yesterday, Kalu acknowledging the achievements of the Buhari-led administration, and stressed that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“The release of the abducted school girls in Dapchi is further testament to the good works of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Before the present administration, Boko Haram jeopardised peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“Upon assumption of office, president Buhari directed military chiefs to relocate to the North East, to curb insurgency.

“The security initiatives adopted by the current administration has recorded tremendous success and have metamorphosed into peace and unity across the country.”

The former governor seized the opportunity to admonish Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, and also, noted that the country is gradually taking its rightful place in the comity of nation.

Kalu equally urged politicians not to heat the polity with inflammatory utterances.