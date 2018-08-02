– The Sun News
'Release full results', Commonwealth observers urge Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

The Commonwealth Observer Group for Zimbabwe’s general elections has urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to release the elections results as soon as possible.

The Chair of the group, John Mahama, in the interim report, said final results were yet to be released by ZEC and “requested all sides to be tolerant and peaceful while tabulation continues’’.

In a statement by Temitope Kalejaiye, Communications Officer at Commonwealth Secretariat, Mahama urged ZEC “to release full results as soon as possible’’.

The former Ghanaian president said “delays create opportunities for citizens to speculate about the potential to manipulate results.

“It is often the results phase, including the acceptance of the results that presents the greatest test of leadership and demonstrates the greatest commitment to democracy.

READ ALSO Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa says won presidential election

“We take this opportunity to urge all parties and supporters to remain calm and tolerant.

“Political leaders should be magnanimous in victory and gracious in defeat’’.

He said voting in Zimbabwe’s general elections had been largely peaceful and well-organised before violence broke out on Wednesday during a demonstration by supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, the main opposition party.

Mahama noted that protestors clashed with armed police and military, resulting in three deaths.

The Chair of the group expressed regret at the development and offered his sympathies to the families of those who were killed.

It was the first time the Commonwealth has observed elections in Zimbabwe since the country withdrew its membership in 2003.

The former President of Ghana commended the people of Zimbabwe for their enthusiastic and – until the violence of Wednesday – largely peaceful approach to the elections.

He said the 2018 vote represented progress for the country in the consolidation of its democracy.

The Commonwealth team was deployed to all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe and visited 360 polling stations, where they observed the pre-election environment, the voting process and counting of ballots.

“We noted the long queues and early turnout and their commitment to democracy inspires us.

“We are confident that as the results process progresses, the hope of a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe has been rekindled in every citizen,’’ he said.

Mahama said the state broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, had “a patent tilt in coverage in favour of the governing party’’.

For the first time in Zimbabwe, there were four female presidential candidates.

However, observers were informed that during the political party primaries very few women candidates were successful, leading to concerns of a further decline in women’s representation.

READ ALSO Saudi Arabia bans camels from entering Mecca to protect pilgrims’ health

“We were equally concerned about allegations of the use of social media to abuse women candidates as well as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission,’’ the Commonwealth observer group chair said.

The Group arrived in Harare on July 23 and received briefings from a wide range of stakeholders, including ZEC, political parties, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, media representatives and diplomats.

Its final report would be considered as part of Zimbabwe’s application to re-join the Commonwealth.

The former Ghanaian leader concludes: “We urge all stakeholders to be patient and allow ZEC to perform its role without interference.

“Our experience across the Commonwealth shows that every election management body, no matter how mature, can improve.

“What matters is that it listens and improves in subsequent elections’’.

Chamisa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa says won presidential election

— 2nd August 2018

NAN Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday that he had won the presidential election, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now. In his first public appearance since the vote on Monday Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), urged…

  • BUHARI

    Leave Buhari out of your travails, Benue youths tell Ortom

    — 2nd August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Benue youths, under the auspices of Idoma All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders, have warned Governor Samuel Ortom to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for his current travails. Speaking during a media parley, the Chief Convener of the group,  Dominic Alancha, boasted that regardless of the party the governor joins, he (Ortom)…

  • NASARAWA

    2019: Nasarawa APC pledges loyalty to Buhari

    — 2nd August 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress ( APC ), in Nasarawa State, have vowed to stand by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential election despite the wide gale of defections across the country, saying that they would swim or sink with him. Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura stated this, on Thurday, on…

  • LOGISTICS

    FG blames insecurity on poor logistics, insufficient ammunition

    — 2nd August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has blamed the spate of killings in the country on poor logistics, insufficient weapons and ammunition, indiscipline, poor attitude to duty, and poor welfare among the personnel of the security agencies in the field. Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), said this, on Thursday, in Abuja, while making…

  • MURDERED

    Harvest of tragedies in Anambra

    — 2nd August 2018

    • Wife murdered with pestle by Okada rider, man guns down girlfriend • Flood claims pregnant woman, daughter, 2 others Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Multiple tragic incidents were recorded in different parts of Anambra State yesterday. First was the killing of a housewife with a pestle by her husband, while another man shot dead his girlfriend…

