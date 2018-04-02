The Sun News
Release comprehensive alleged looters’ list, SERAP tells FG

— 2nd April 2018

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to withdraw and release a comprehensive list of alleged looters’ of the country’s treasury.

SERAP said the list released by the Federal Government, at the weekend, “would seem to serve a political objective or carry out political agenda.

 “This kind of action can only diminish government’s ability to fight corruption, frustrate its oft-expressed goal of a transparent governance, allow suspected perpetrators-whether from the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), to escape justice, and ultimately, deny victims of corruption justice and effective remedies.”

Mohammed had, last Friday, released a list of some of those who have allegedly looted the treasury.

The names released by government contained some prominent PDP chieftains, who are being tried for corruption and financial crimes in various law courts. 

SERAP’s Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, said: “The authorities should withdraw the looters’ list and come up with a comprehensive list as ordered by Justice Hadiza Shagari last year.

“Allowing the published looters’ list to stand will undermine the credibility of the government’s claim to fight corruption, and signal to Nigerians that it is not serious to satisfactorily address the allegations of grand corruption under the former government of president Goodluck Jonathan and involving those close to this government.

“If Buhari is truly interested in vindicating the rule of law and the proper administration of justice, his government will do well to genuinely obey Justice Shagari’s judgment ordering the authorities to ‘tell Nigerians the full names of all suspected looters of the public treasury past and present.’ Few things would go farther in fostering and nurturing our system of constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law.

“This list comes at a time when government is promoting itself as a beacon of transparency and accountability, and a model for other African countries to follow. The authorities ought to have resisted the temptation to put out this shambolic list and instead obeyed the spirit and the letter of Justice Shagari’s judgment. What is at stake is not just the rule of law, but also, the larger question of whether the government is really serious to fight grand corruption and combat the impunity of perpetrators, regardless of who is involved.

 “The government cannot pick and choose which judgments it wants to obey, though the judgments at times may be highly unsettling. The judgment ought to have been fully obeyed and implemented even if the government would step on toes and make some politicians-whether in APC or PDP, uncomfortable.

“For the government to impose this list on Nigerians, which would seem to serve as an expedient means to an end that disregard the orders by Justice Shagari is more than a violation of law; it is a breach of trust with the Nigerian people. If disobedience of court orders becomes the norm, the ship of government would become anchorless and adrift in a sea of treacherous uncertainty that could lead to a beachhead on the land of tyranny.”

