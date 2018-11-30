Tony Ogaga

As the countdown to the maiden edition of Lolar Shon-Celebrities & Friends on The Runway gathers momentum, it has emerged that popular actress, Rekiya Yusuf will host the event, which holds December 15 at Crescendo Lounge, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking, the brains behind the show, popular fashion icon, Lolar Shon said: “It promises to be an evening of fun and excitement as Lolar Shon-Celebrities & Friends on The Runway takes centre stage.

Expect the best of fashion. There will be free cocktails, finger foods, the latest edition of Lolar Shon Fashion Magazine, good music and comedy and it will also be a great platform for networking.

READ ALSO Revealed: Secret to Banky W, Adesua Etomi’s marriage

“As I speak, I can reveal to you that the host for the maiden event is none other than popular actress, Rekiya Yusuf; this has been confirmed and sealed. She was chosen because of her outstanding prowess and her skills. Indeed it will be a great experience; don’t miss out!”

Popularly known as Mimi, the jealous and temperamental girlfriend of Frank (Basket Mouth) in the Africa Magic TV series, My Flatmates, the microbiology graduate from Kogi State University is also an alumna of the Royal Art Academy. She has featured in The Calabash, My Flatmates, Cougars and The Personal Assistant among others.