Rejig your economic team, Buhari urged

— 20th October 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman and Spiritual Father of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Most Reverend Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute his economic team and put fresh and more vibrant ones in place to save the country of further economic woes.

Abidoye also appealed to politicians to play the game according to the rules and not to overheat the polity as 2019 general elections approaches.

Addressing Journalists on Friday, Reverend Abidoye noted that though, Nigeria had exited recession, majority of Nigerians are still wallowing in hunger and abject poverty.

“This church also congratulates the federal government for exiting the recession. However despite the exit, majority of Nigerians are still hungry”. He said.

To this end, the Clergyman urged President Buhari to listen to and accept new ideas from within and outside the government, aimed at pulling the country completely out of the economic wood.

He however commended the President for fighting Boko Haram insurgency as well as the Niger Delta militia to a standstill to bringing relative peace and security to the areas.

The Cherubim and Seraphim leader who is approaching 97 years of age, explained, “The persistent hues and cries of economic crunch across the land is a fundamental challenge to the government to do more.

“Mr. President needs to rejig his economic team because this country is endowed with intelligentsia who are willing to volunteer alternative measures capable to taking Nigeria to the promised land.

“Let me commend the doggedness of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in fighting insurgency in the North East and the militia in Niger Delta to a standstill.

“It is a thing of joy to note that the state of insecurity which pervaded the land before the advent of this administration has been extensively checkmated.

“I will not conclude this address without commending the federal and State governments for thier tireless efforts at taming religious intolerance across the country.

“I however appeal that the peace should be sustained by strenghtening all security agencies in the country.

“Let it be said loud and clear that the unity of Nigeria should not be endangered. We therefore ask the government to do all within its power to ensure Nigeria remains one indivisible country”.

