Reject frivolous loans by state govs, LP urges NASS

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), on Sunday, tasked the National Assembly on the need to critically examine and refuse what he termed “frivolous loans” proposals by state governors.

The party, which noted, that state governors are fond of requesting for such loans, however, lauded the House and Senate Committees on Aids, Loan and Debt Management, for allegedly refusing the $350m loan proposal by the Ogun State government.

The state chairman of LP, Arabambi Abayomi, who stated this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, maintained that often times, such loans by state governors are not attached to “specific projects.”

“Such thorough and oversight function exhibited recently by the NASS, regarding the alleged frivolous loan proposals, had helped to stop some state governments and other agencies from getting away with what could have turned out to be an outright questionable financial obligations”, Arambabi added.

Also speaking, the party’s National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Olabode Simeon, said the party has been re-positioned to capture elective offices come 2019.

Simeon, therefore, passed “a vote of confidence” on the national chairman of the party, Abdulkadir Salami, for what he called the “healthy manner” by which he has been conducting the affairs of the party.