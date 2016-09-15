Reinvigorating investigation in the police

The Nigeria Police Force cannot be said to be lacking in the art of investigation and detective procedure. The Police is also not lacking in capable and refined detective officers. As a matter of fact, some years back, Nigeria Police officers were sent abroad to be trained as detectives and to acquire the best knowledge in the art of investigation. This crop of police detectives formed the hob of the investigation department of the Nigeria Police, especially the Force Investigation Department (FCID) popularly known as Alagbon, in Ikoyi, Lagos, now relocated to Abuja. Among the outstanding officers in the first generation of this crop were Parry Osayande, and Chris Omeben and numerous others.

In the early years, the institution was full of vitality as these detectives were not only dedicated but possessed detective instinct that was very sharp and accurate, with positive result to show for it. The first generation was followed by a similar second generation.

Then in1976, many of them were redeployed to start the elite intelligence institution, Nigeria Security Organization (NSO) which later metamorphosed into the State Security Service (SSS). Today Nigerians are even confused about the appropriate name for the institution, as they are also known as DSS. Presently, the Police is bedeviled with different characters in the investigation department. From all indications, many of these characters have forgotten the major tenets of the profession by discarding probity while indulging in embarrassing activities that compromise their duty. Some of them have carried over the concern for their belly and pocket into the once highly disciplined position of detectives. A visit to many police commands today bring up very depressing experience, members of the public who have cases no longer have confident or impressed with the standard of professionalism being exhibited by many “money for hand “investigators. These days, virtually everything is monetised from merely lodging a complaint and getting attention, to every other aspect of the investigation. To get justice now costs money.

Imagine coming to a Police station to seek redress through reporting a case and your investigating officer (IPO) is requiring you to pay not only for paper to write your statement, but also for his or their transportation, feeding and hotel accommodation. Usually there is demand for mobilisation. Today, recruits with no other notable means of livelihood ride expensive cars and live flamboyant lifestyle and no one is asking question about such corrupt lifestyle. Many a time, the office of the Inspector General of Police, state commissioners and zonal command officers are inundated with petitions against investigation officers who used their office to extort money from complainants and even suspects. Unfortunately, in many cases these culprits are not made to fully face the consequence of their action. Once a ‘criminal’ in uniform escapes punishment for an act of indiscipline, he or she grows more wings and gut to commit more crimes.

From there they go on to influence others with the virus of corruption. The spirited effort of the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase in tackling this problem while at the helm of the FCID, Intelligence Department was like a drop in the ocean. As a matter of fact many of the accused corrupt officers who were posted out soon found themselves back to their posts. This is sad. It should be a crime for any officer to either beg or bribe his way back to a post he or she was transferred from. It is encouraging to hear that newly confirmed Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has vowed to ensure that detectives and investigators operate at the highest level of professionalism. We will follow developments in this area. In life, records are legacies that cannot easily be erased because they are result of goodness, based on justifiable evidence of a God fearing activity. It is on this ground that the appointment of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ali Amodu as the new Chairman of a new squad known as Special Investigation Panel (SIP) that would reinvigorate the investigation department of the Police needs to be commended. It is important to note that Ali Amodu was a crack detective who remains the longest serving known Police detective with uninterrupted detective service of 29 years. He had his training at Metropolitan Police, London. Another known police detective with such uninterrupted but lesser years of service was DIG Chris Omeben who served with a soaring record in the Police. Amodu’s star began to shine when the former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave the then Inspector General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero a marching order to find the killers of a popular Lagos State Politician, Mr. Funsho Williams who was brutally murdered in his home at Lekki.

The then IGP Ehindero had asked his DIG Ogbonna Onovo who was heading the FCID to head the constituted investigation team. After some months, the Onovo team was almost hitting a brick wall. The media and the public outcry continued to rise on the matter and President Obasanjo again summoned Ehindero and reportedly asked if there was no good detective available in the police force. That was how the name of a humble and dedicated officer known as Ali Amodu cropped up. He was directed to restart the investigation, alongside another fine dedicated detective, Chris Ezike. Within weeks, the killer was traced through phone calls in Dambora village area of Borno State. It is a basic known detective fact that good detectives always trace stolen goods to their suspects before the suspect. Amodu’s team finally tracked down the three killers of Funsho Williams, putting paid to the erroneous story being peddled that political opponents murdered the politician. According to record the frontline politician had brought home bags full of currency and asked his security guard to help in offloading the bags into his room. The rogue in the house as usual invited his fellow thieves to assist him steal the bags of money but cautioned them not to harm his master. Unfortunately, the robbery plan changed and the man was murdered. Today, the man Amodu has been mandated to reinvigorate the Investigation Department with the mandate to set up a very strong investigation team in the Police that would stand the test of time, an investigation unit that would reflect professionalism in every sense, one that that Nigerians would be proud of. Nigeria needs that investigation unit so much at this point in time.

Confirmation of IGP Ibrahim Idris

On the day the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris was stepping out of the Presidential Villa after his confirmation; l said to myself, behold the lamb that would carry the security load of Nigeria. The question is, can he carry the load or would the load overwhelm him? Being appointed at a time like this in the annals of this country is weightier than a truck carrying overload. But then some may ask; what is the load the new IGP is expected to carry on behalf of the country that past IGP did not carry?

The difference is that more criminal activities and security headache are on the increase. What makes the situation more tasking is the current level of unemployment. Security experts believe such a high level of unemployment is the root of criminality and corruption in any society.

Terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crime, ritual killing, expanding ethnic agitations around the country, religious unrest, political intimidation, headsmen attacks etc., the country is clearly in social and security difficulty. It is not out of place for any well-wisher to be concerned for the person in the office of IGP at this point in time. What more, on face value, Idris looks rather refined and gentle for the rough job of an Inspector General of Police at this critical time. But then, looks can be deceptive. With his vast experience as a mobile police commander, a position he held for 17 years, there is no doubt at all that Idris is in a very unique and comfortable position for the assignment he has been given. He may look fragile, but his profile is of someone with the heart of a lion. That is the stuff PMF officers are made of, anyway. A life of ruggedness and ability to face any ordeal. As a profile of the new substantive IGP puts it,

“The new Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris is one of the rare talented police officers Nigeria is bestowed with. He is a versatile officer, highly trained with administrative acumen, a combatant imbued with dexterity to perform and execute assignments with precision, and above all, an officer with diplomatic experience and approach”. With his confirmation in office as IGP, Idris has been given the go ahead to lead the Police to a new height. It is now over to him.