The Sun News
Latest
14th January 2018 - Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo
14th January 2018 - How killed militant leader threatened me – Minister
14th January 2018 - Farmers seek support for UN’s Zero Hunger Programme in Nigeria
14th January 2018 - Inyama is verbatim sports Administrator of 2017
14th January 2018 - Analysis: unmasking the 7 governors who want Buhari to run in 2019
14th January 2018 - Lawmaker calls for probe of EU assisted water project in Adamawa
14th January 2018 - Liberia: Johnson-Sirleaf expelled from Unity Party
14th January 2018 - Panic in Hawaii after ballistic missile false alarm
14th January 2018 - INEC declares Umeh winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election
14th January 2018 - Buhari: Why Nigerians are angry
Home / National / Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo

Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo

— 14th January 2018

NAN

The traditional ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has called on both federal and state governments to reintroduce price controls in the country, particularly on food items.

The traditional ruler, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, wondered why there had not been stabilisation in the prices of goods.

He explained that in a situation where the prices of food items were not substantially stable, the poor would not find it easy to feed adequately.

According to him, the high rate of crime in the country can be attributed to the deprivation of a large part of the population.

“Hunger is high in the land; people cannot eat three times a day. Sometimes this is the situation that force our youths to travel out and become slaves in strange lands.

“Many private companies have closed down because of the perpetual blackout being experienced daily,’’ the ruler said.

On education, the monarch blamed the Federal Government for the proliferation of private universities against government-owned universities, stating that this had contributed significantly to the falling standard of education.

On agriculture, the monarch, said that government could only guarantee food sufficiency by enabling farmers with funds and implements to mass produce food.

“There should be credit facilities by the government where peasant farmers, and even the big farmers, can access funds to farm.

“Government should also ensure that it provides implements, fertilisers, high yield seedlings and other inputs that will enhance agricultural production.

“By so doing, it will guarantee enough food for local consumption, for exports and also create employment, and ultimately fight crime,’’ the Secretary, Council of Obas in Lagos State said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo

— 14th January 2018

NAN The traditional ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has called on both federal and state governments to reintroduce price controls in the country, particularly on food items. The traditional ruler, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, wondered why there had not been stabilisation in…

  • How killed militant leader threatened me – Minister

    — 14th January 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Minister of State for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has broken his silence over allegations by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson that he was the sponsor of militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo aka Karowei, who was killed while trying to escape after his arrest for the beheading and killing of a security…

  • Farmers seek support for UN’s Zero Hunger Programme in Nigeria

    — 14th January 2018

    NAN Farmers in Nigeria under the Zero Hunger Commodity Associations, has urged governments at all levels to support the the Farmers in Nigeria under the Zero Hunger Commodity Associations, has urged governments at all levels to support the the Zero Hunger Nigeria Programme to achieve its targets and objectives particularly through farmer-friendly programmes. The association,…

  • Analysis: unmasking the 7 governors who want Buhari to run in 2019

    — 14th January 2018

    Segun Adio Political parties in Nigeria has between August 18 to October 7, 2018, to conduct their primaries for the choice of their candidates to fly the flags various parties in the 2019 general elections. This was as contained in the electoral guidelines released recently by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But eight months…

  • Lawmaker calls for probe of EU assisted water project in Adamawa

    — 14th January 2018

    NAN Alhaji Abdulrahman Abubakar, member representing Mubi South Constituency in Adamawa House of Assembly, has called for the probe of the multi-million Naira European Union (EU) assisted Water Project in Mubi South Local Government. Abubakar made the call  on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola. He said that the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share