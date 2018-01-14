Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo

NAN

The traditional ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has called on both federal and state governments to reintroduce price controls in the country, particularly on food items.

The traditional ruler, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, wondered why there had not been stabilisation in the prices of goods.

He explained that in a situation where the prices of food items were not substantially stable, the poor would not find it easy to feed adequately.

According to him, the high rate of crime in the country can be attributed to the deprivation of a large part of the population.

“Hunger is high in the land; people cannot eat three times a day. Sometimes this is the situation that force our youths to travel out and become slaves in strange lands.

“Many private companies have closed down because of the perpetual blackout being experienced daily,’’ the ruler said.

On education, the monarch blamed the Federal Government for the proliferation of private universities against government-owned universities, stating that this had contributed significantly to the falling standard of education.

On agriculture, the monarch, said that government could only guarantee food sufficiency by enabling farmers with funds and implements to mass produce food.

“There should be credit facilities by the government where peasant farmers, and even the big farmers, can access funds to farm.

“Government should also ensure that it provides implements, fertilisers, high yield seedlings and other inputs that will enhance agricultural production.

“By so doing, it will guarantee enough food for local consumption, for exports and also create employment, and ultimately fight crime,’’ the Secretary, Council of Obas in Lagos State said.