– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant
17th August 2018 - Sallah: FRSC vows not to release impounded vehicles until after festival
17th August 2018 - Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
17th August 2018 - Tribute night for Ras Kimono at COSON House … as artiste goes home Aug 25
17th August 2018 - Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura
17th August 2018 - Cartoon Network’s search for new animation talents ends Aug 31
17th August 2018 - Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift
17th August 2018 - 7 iconic Aretha Franklin musical moments from movies and TV
17th August 2018 - Pep: I’m here to end Man U domination
17th August 2018 - De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury
Home / TSWeekend / How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant
MISS NIGER DELTA - GINA REGINALD

How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant

— 17th August 2018

Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State.

READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG

She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car.

Other winners include Evelyn Fynface, first runner-up, as Miss Niger Delta (Face of Beauty), Jenifer Ifeoma Anumiri, second runner-up, as Miss Niger Delta (Symbol of Talent), Tracy David, third runner-up, as Miss Niger Delta (Pride of Niger Delta) and Ijeoma Chinedum, fourth runner-up, as Miss Niger Delta (Model for Change). They all pledged to use their positions to touch lives of the people in the region positively and also promote peace and development.

The guests were thrilled by top acts like Timaya, Mercy Chinwo, Arinze Baba, Lady-in, and Sound Force Band among others.

According to the president of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Prince Sodin, the event started in 1999 and has served as a platform to project the Niger Delta region positively through music, dance, fashion, and beauty contest.

“All the contestants were trained in the art of perfume making and were given business starter-parks, beauty products, fashion accessories and money to buy other accessories,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Impounded

Sallah: FRSC vows not to release impounded vehicles until after festival

— 17th August 2018

NAN The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Friday warned motorists that vehicles impounded during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration would not be released until after the festival. Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota that the warning was necessary to prevent unnecessary…

  • Dan Baiwan

    Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia, it to be conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan (gifted child), by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar. The monarch in a letter dated Aug. 9, conveyed the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Kalu, who is also a chieftain of the…

  • POLICE

    Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have explained why Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with Premium Times who is being held in police custody since August 14. This is even as the police has vowed that it would not bow to pressure in releasing the journalist. It said Ogundipe was being held for…

  • AFREXIMBANK

    Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

    — 17th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Despite the undulating global business terrain, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a gross revenue of $343 million as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended 30 June 2018, that was released, on Friday, in Cairo. The figure represents a $21 million increase over the gross revenue…

  • DAKUKU

    Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

    — 17th August 2018

    Dakuku noted that the Nigerian maritime sector deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share