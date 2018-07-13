Refuse overruns Nnewi industrial community, as residents fear epidemics

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nnewi industrial city has been covered by garbage with more than 11 sites filled to the brim with stinking refuse, causing passers-by to throw up.

When Daily Sun went round the city to see the dumping sites, none of the workers were anywhere to be seen, and the entire scenario forced motorists, okada riders and pedestrians to use the remaining portions of the roads left uncovered by refuse.

Some medical experts fear an outbreak of epidemics if nothing is done urgently about it, as the garbage continues to overflow.

Some of the sites visited were located at Emecourt Road Junction, Izuchukwu, Junction, St Mary, Okigwe Road, Nnobi Road and a whole lot of other locations in Nnewi, which are close to residential buildings.

When contacted, officials of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) at Nnewi North Local Government Area, referred Daily Sun to a contractor handling refuse management in Nnewi, whose office is at Izhchukwu Park. At the park, where the office of PAJEN Ventures Limited, waste management consultants in collaboration with Anambra State Ministry of Environment was seen, the office was under lock and key and nobody was there to react to questions. An attempt to contact the consultants with a phone number left at the signpost was abortive as the phone rang severally without response.

On further inquiries, a field worker, who pleaded anonymity, said the workers were being owed salaries for some months and, therefore, decided to withdraw their services until they are paid.