Refusal of Prisons Service to harmonise salaries

18th February 2018

Staff of the Nigerian Prisons Service are experiencing a pure case of man’s inhumanity to man. It is almost a year that the Federal government directed the Ministry of Interior to start paying workers in the service of the ministry, who hold the Higher National Diploma the same scale it pays those that have university degrees.

Already, certain agencies under the ministry, like the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs Service have commenced paying the new salaries to the affected members of staff. One wonders why the Comptroller General of the Prisons Service is yet to comply with the Federal Government directive and begin paying the new salary structure approved for HND holders.

I appeal to the leadership of the Prisons Service to save the affected HND holders from further hardship and start paying them the new salaries. That is only godly to do. The Controller General should demonstrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s Change Agenda in this regard.

Athanasius Athan, a concerned Nigerian, wrote from Aba, Abia State.

