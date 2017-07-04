The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Refugees lament food shortage in Damaturu displaced persons camp
4th July 2017 - Amid scourge of abductions, Navy surveils riverine areas
4th July 2017 - Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board
4th July 2017 - Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks
4th July 2017 - JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane
4th July 2017 - North Korea claims success in long-range missile test
4th July 2017 - Rivers constituents threaten to recall Rep
4th July 2017 - UPDATED: Remains of Maitama Sule arrives Kano
4th July 2017 - Lagos Assembly moves to revive history teaching
4th July 2017 - Obiano doles out cash to widows of slain policemen
Home / Cover / National / Refugees lament food shortage in Damaturu displaced persons camp

Refugees lament food shortage in Damaturu displaced persons camp

— 4th July 2017

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Abari camp in Damaturu say they are now facing food scarcity, as they have planted their remaining grains in their farmlands.

One of the IDPs, Modu Bukar, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday that most of the IDPs had used the available grains as seeds for their crop growing.

“Most of us planted millet, sorghum and groundnuts, mostly from food assistance given to us by the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs),’’ he said.

Another IDP, Ali Mohammed, said: “We are facing food challenges because we have planted what was left with us; we will, therefore, appreciate any support extended to us,’’ he said.

A Federal Government delegation, led by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday visited Yobe to monitor the supply of food items, under the newly launched door-to-door food distribution initiative for IDPs.

The minister said that the distribution of the food items would commence next week in areas where the enumeration of the beneficiaries had been completed.

Ahmed said that enumeration of the IDPs was underway to capture the targeted beneficiaries and issue them with vouchers for the door-to-door food distribution scheme.

“The process of delivery has been very smooth; the quantities lifted were delivered to the designated centres, without any case of diversion or shoddy deals reported.

“The system is to provide food assistance to every deserving Nigerian with dignity; the IDPs should not stand in long queues in rain and sunshine, waiting for food rations,” she said.

The National Emergency Management Agency in Yobe said that 50 trucks of sorghum, soya beans and masavita (corn flour), out of the 200 trucks allocated to the state, had been delivered.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Refugees lament food shortage in Damaturu displaced persons camp

— 4th July 2017

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Abari camp in Damaturu say they are now facing food scarcity, as they have planted their remaining grains in their farmlands. One of the IDPs, Modu Bukar, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday that most of the IDPs had used the available grains as seeds…

Share

  • Amid scourge of abductions, Navy surveils riverine areas

    — 4th July 2017

    The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday said it would deploy more men and resources for surveillance of the riverine areas to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping there. The new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abba, said this after taking over the command from his predecessor, Rear Adm. Ferguson Bobai….

    Share

  • Etisalat Nigeria appoints new CEO, Board

    — 4th July 2017

    Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Boye Olusanya, a former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel, Nigeria now Airtel Nigeria as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The telecommunications company said in a statement by its management in Lagos that Olusanya was replacing Matthew Willsher, who stepped down as the CEO on Monday, July…

    Share

  • Russia, China urge all sides to support unbiased probe into Syria chemical attacks

    — 4th July 2017

    Russia and China call on all involved sides to support the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN in investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. The call is contained in a joint statement by Russian and Chinese leaders on the current international situation posted on…

    Share

  • JUST IN: Maitama Sule to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery, arrives in C130 military plane

    — 4th July 2017

    Elder statesman Amb. Yusuf Maitama Sule is to be buried at Walo Mao Kalgo cemetery according to a family source. Already his remains has arrived the 403 Flying Training School air field belonging to the Nigerian Air Force moments ago as a surging crowd and dignitaries swamped round the motor hearse that conveyed him from…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share