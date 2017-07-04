Refugees lament food shortage in Damaturu displaced persons camp

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Abari camp in Damaturu say they are now facing food scarcity, as they have planted their remaining grains in their farmlands.

One of the IDPs, Modu Bukar, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday that most of the IDPs had used the available grains as seeds for their crop growing.

“Most of us planted millet, sorghum and groundnuts, mostly from food assistance given to us by the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs),’’ he said.

Another IDP, Ali Mohammed, said: “We are facing food challenges because we have planted what was left with us; we will, therefore, appreciate any support extended to us,’’ he said.

A Federal Government delegation, led by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday visited Yobe to monitor the supply of food items, under the newly launched door-to-door food distribution initiative for IDPs.

The minister said that the distribution of the food items would commence next week in areas where the enumeration of the beneficiaries had been completed.

Ahmed said that enumeration of the IDPs was underway to capture the targeted beneficiaries and issue them with vouchers for the door-to-door food distribution scheme.

“The process of delivery has been very smooth; the quantities lifted were delivered to the designated centres, without any case of diversion or shoddy deals reported.

“The system is to provide food assistance to every deserving Nigerian with dignity; the IDPs should not stand in long queues in rain and sunshine, waiting for food rations,” she said.

The National Emergency Management Agency in Yobe said that 50 trucks of sorghum, soya beans and masavita (corn flour), out of the 200 trucks allocated to the state, had been delivered.

(Source: NAN)