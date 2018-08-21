– The Sun News
Refrain from violence during elections, Ooni advises politicians

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi,  has advised Nigerian politicians and party supporters to refrain from promoting  violence during the forthcoming elections.

The Ooni gave  the advice on Tuesday  during the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Eid Praying Ground at Ilode, Ile-Ife.

The monarch said that there was  no gain in violence, adding that the nobody’s blood ought to be shed on account of elections.

He appealed to the youths to be conscious of their future and shun politicians who use them for violence at the detriment of their future.

Ogunwusi sued for peace and admonished all Nigerians  to jointly work for the development and progress of the country.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ife Muslim Community, Alhaji Abdulsemiu AbdulHammed, had  called on the faithful to emulate the virtues  of Prophet Muhammed for peace and progress to reign supreme in the country.

“Muslims should imbibe the teachings of the Prophet by preaching peace wherever they find themselves,” he said.

The cleric also advised Muslims to shun violence and any act capable of jeopardising the peace of the country.

