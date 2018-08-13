Refrain from local politics, Ajimobi tells corps members

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined the 2,360 corps members deployed to the state by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to refrain from engaging in local politics as the race to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum.

He gave the admonition in his address at the official closing/terminal parade of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ (Stream I) corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, in Iseyin, on Monday.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, implored the corps members to “contribute to the socio-economic and political development of Oyo the Pacesetter State. Strive to put in your best and contribute productively in whatever sector of the economy you might be posted. No effort is too small or much for the development of Oyo State.

“I implore you to cultivate a healthy relationship with your host communities. There is need for you to integrate and appreciate the culture and traditions of the people. While encouraging you to live peacefully with them and refrain from engaging in local politics.

“As agents of change, I admonish you to impact positively on your host communities and transfer the knowledge acquired during the skill acquisition training to better their lots and stem the tide of youth unemployment in our society.

“As good ambassador of your families and the scheme, I enjoin you to shun all negative acts that could tarnish the good image your predecessors have toiled to build over the years.

“Let your conduct and moral rectitude be a source of joy to the entire nation. I want to assure you all that our administration will see to excellent hospitality of the government and the good people of Oyo State.

“The state will continually ensure that the security and welfare of corps members deployed to the state receives priority attention. Oyo State is relatively peaceful and secured. I urge you to be security conscious.”

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs. Ifeoma Anidobi, in her welcome address, also urged the corps members not to forget all the admonitions and trainings, especially those which have to do with their conduct and security, saying they should be “good ambassadors of NYSC.

“Stay out of trouble. Avoid frivolous journeys. Put in your best in your places of primary assignment and strive to leave an imprint at the end of your service year by impacting positively on your host communities. Respect the norms and tradition of the people, while not forgetting that you are agents of national integration and development.

“The corps members have received various lectures on the culture and tradition of Oyo people, security awareness, language studies, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme, HIV/AIDS and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), sensitization training and many other relevant lectures.

“They have also been equipped with the basic knowledge of various skills during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for self-reliance and wealth creation.”