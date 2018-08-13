– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Refrain from local politics, Ajimobi tells corps members
13th August 2018 - IGP donates jersey to Crime Busters FC
13th August 2018 - Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians, says cleric
13th August 2018 - 157 Lagos prison inmates set to write WASSCE, as 2 pursue PhD
13th August 2018 - Vandalism won’t stop us opening APC office in Rivers, Abe declares
13th August 2018 - Seamaster ITTF Challenge: Wife says Quadri’s victory promised fulfilled
13th August 2018 - Technovation challenge: Archbishop hails Onitsha College students’ feat
13th August 2018 - INEC releases 9, 750 PVCs in Ilorin West
13th August 2018 - P/Harcourt disco urges FG, states to pay N10.2bn electricity debt
13th August 2018 - Atiku, Tambuwal in secret meeting
Home / National / Refrain from local politics, Ajimobi tells corps members
AJIMOBI

Refrain from local politics, Ajimobi tells corps members

— 13th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined the 2,360 corps members deployed to the state by the  National Youth Service Corps  (NYSC) to refrain from engaging in local politics as the race to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum.

He gave the admonition in his address at the official closing/terminal parade of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ (Stream I) corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, in Iseyin, on Monday.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, implored the corps members to “contribute to the socio-economic and political development of Oyo the Pacesetter State. Strive to put in your best and contribute productively in whatever sector of the economy you might be posted.  No effort is too small or much for the development of Oyo State.

READ ALSO: Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians, says cleric

“I implore you to cultivate a healthy relationship with your host communities.  There is need for you to integrate and appreciate the culture and traditions of the people.  While encouraging you to live peacefully with them and refrain from engaging in local politics.

“As agents of change, I admonish you to impact positively on your host communities and transfer the knowledge acquired during the skill acquisition training to better their lots and stem the tide of youth unemployment in our society.

“As good ambassador of your families and the scheme, I enjoin you to shun all negative acts that could tarnish the good image your predecessors have toiled to build over the years.

“Let your conduct and moral rectitude be a source of joy to the entire nation. I want to assure you all that our administration will see to excellent hospitality of the government and the good people of Oyo State.

“The state will continually ensure that the security and welfare of corps members deployed to the state receives priority attention.  Oyo State is relatively peaceful and secured.  I urge you to be security conscious.”

The NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs. Ifeoma Anidobi, in her welcome address, also urged the corps members not to forget all the admonitions and trainings, especially those which have to do with their conduct and security, saying they should be “good ambassadors of NYSC.

READ ALSO: 157 Lagos prison inmates set to write WASSCE, as 2 pursue PhD

“Stay out of trouble. Avoid frivolous journeys. Put in your best in your places of primary assignment and strive to leave an imprint at the end of your service year by impacting positively on your host communities. Respect the norms and tradition of the people, while not forgetting that you are agents of national integration and development.

“The corps members have received various lectures on the culture and tradition of Oyo people, security awareness, language studies, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme, HIV/AIDS and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), sensitization training and many other relevant lectures.

“They have also been equipped with the basic knowledge of various skills during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for self-reliance and wealth creation.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AJIMOBI

Refrain from local politics, Ajimobi tells corps members

— 13th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has enjoined the 2,360 corps members deployed to the state by the  National Youth Service Corps  (NYSC) to refrain from engaging in local politics as the race to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum. He gave the admonition in his address at the official closing/terminal parade…

  • Busters FC

    IGP donates jersey to Crime Busters FC

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has donated new jerseys to Crime Busters FC, Enugu, for its successful outing in the ongoing 2017/2018 football season. The IGP presented the jersey to the players and technical crew at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team…

  • POLITICIANS

    Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians, says cleric

    — 13th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Senior Pastor, Good Tidings Bible Church International, Pastor Dayo Olutayo, has accused some unpatriotic politicians of using religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians against themselves. He recalled with nostalgia how Muslims and Christians lived together peacefully some decades ago irrespective of religious and ethnic differences. Such division, he said, has been…

  • Kirikiri

    157 Lagos prison inmates set to write WASSCE, as 2 pursue PhD

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos Prisons Command says education behind bars is getting more interesting with two of its inmates already pursuing their PhDs at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison. The Controller of Prisons, Lagos Command, Mr Tunde Ladipo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Lagos. According to him,…

  • VANDALISM

    Vandalism won’t stop us opening APC office in Rivers, Abe declares

    — 13th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has declared that last Saturday’s vandalism of the party’s new secretariat by hoodlums would not stop its official opening ceremony. Abe made the declaration, while speaking at Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share