Refrain from hate speeches – NUJ appeals to Nigerians

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State council, has appealed to Nigerians to refrain from engaging in hate speeches so as to douse tension and promote mutual co-existence among various ethnic groups in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the congress meeting of state council held on Thursday at the NUJ Secretariat, in Bauchi.

The communiqué, signed by Mrs. Fibi Kafi, (BATV) Mr. Paul Orude (The Sun) and Usman Abbas Gungura (State Information), Chairman, Secretary and member, respectively, stated that the NUJ has pledged to produce Radio and TV Jingles that would promote peace and mutual trust among ethnic groups in the state.

The congress commended the state government, security agencies, traditional institutions and the media for taking pro-active measures to ensure the maintenance of security, peace and order in the state during the recent upheaval in the south east.

It stated that the congress appealed to members for understanding, support and cooperation to the exco while the leadership of the NUJ in the state promised that a lot is in stock for them in the future particularly in the area of training and retraining.

It also stated that the congress noted with satisfaction the success of the first phase of the ICT training for members in order to equip them to meet the challenges of the 21st Century, while the second phase will hold at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi at a date to be announced.

The congress, the communiqué added, reminded members on the on-going Biometric Registration of eligible members introduced by the National Secretariat of the NUJ without which no member can participate in future elections.

The SWAN Bauchi and other NUJ Chapels in the state yet to conduct elections, it stated, were urged to make necessary arrangements to do that before the next congress, adding “members were advised to get acquainted with the constitution of the union and other ethical issues guiding the profession”