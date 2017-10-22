The Sun News
Reform economy, distribute wealth equally among ethnic groups, Falana tells FG

— 22nd October 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Human Rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has urged the Federal Government to urgently reform the Nigerian economy and ensure equity in the distribution of the nation’s wealth to the various ethnic nationalities.
He believed that that was key to finding a lasting solution to the myriads of problems facing the country.

Falana, who said the ongoing debate about restructuring in the country centred on devolution of powers without responsibilities and dire need to satisfy ethnic groups, maintained that the bottomline of restructuring, which the agitators had failed to address, was the economy.

The renowned rights activist spoke on the theme: “The Nation Nigeria: Restructuring, Secession or Status Quo – the Way Forward” at the Obafemi Adewale Colloquium and Law Dinner organised by the Young Lawyers Forum of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Ado-Ekiti Branch to mark Adewale’s 60th birthday.
He said the type of restructuring that Nigeria needed was economic restructuring.

He also charged lawyers to fight for redeeming the soul of the country, saying: “For us as lawyers, we must save our society. If we are going to join the struggle for restructuring, we should not join as politicians seeking transfer of power to the regions. Let it be for reduction of power at the centre, transfer of power to the states. Let us seek reduction of cost of governance. Let us seek right to education. Let us seek right to equitable distribution of wealth. Let us seek the need to fight the lopsided appointments in the country. Let us talk about economic restructuring.

“The bottom line of restructuring is economy. Majority of our people are poor and they are battling with survival. If you want more powers from Abuja, it is not relevant to them. Restructuring that has to do with job-creation for the youths. The resources of this country are enormous to accommodate the demands of the youths, women have to be factored into restructuring, the unemployed people, the masses, the peasant farmers, the workers. Nobody is talking about them.

“The economy of this country must be restructured. Restructuring is not about satisfying ethnic groups, it is about addressing the national question. When we address the national question, we are trying to find out who gets what and how. We have almost the worst income disparity in the world where a few people are dangerously rich while a vast majority are wallowing in poverty. It cannot continue,” Falana said.

He advised that the country’s marginal oil fields should be shared with a view to redistribute wealth instead of being sold, querying: “Why are we selling the oil fields to individuals when the states are suffering? Why don’t we sell or lease them to the states so that they can make money to run the business of governance?”

Falana, who said the fight against corruption was only at the surface level, charged the Federal Government to take a serious look at cases of corruption through putting in place necessary framework and addressing basis necessities cum social security that will discourage graft.

According to him, countries that have significantly reduced corruption have in place systems including effective healthcare delivery system, health insurance, mortgage and effective public transportation, saying: “When you address basic necessities of life, you don’t have to preach against corruption. Those who engage in corruption will be seen as mad when basic needs are met”.

Adewale who appreciated the young lawyers for the honour done him, advised them to be of good conduct, focussed and follow in the footsteps of great lawyers who had made landmarks in the profession and as well continued to strive for the betterment of society and restoration of dignity to humanity.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd October 2017 at 5:03 pm
    South feed north- it is over. Southern existence in this 21st century world is under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. The political name Nigeria is history, it is Yugoslavia of Africa- this is its last hours. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd October 2017 at 5:32 pm
    What is the said Falana talking about? Distribute whose wealth to who? By who? Human Right is responsibility to obligation and right to benefits of one’s work. If northern bandits led by illiterate military circle of north and the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria plundered southern natives wealth 50 years long, and are the poorest people and region, is that not enough to tell the said Falana that economy is not about the said distribution of wealth? Economy is about Productivity, and productivity is about developments base on background of a people and living base on capabilities and capacity of a people’s backgrounds. South will live and exist base on southern backgrounds. North has to live base on northern backgrounds. South has three Republics with economic cooperation and assistance etc. North has to define existence of Middle Belt, North East etc.- it is up to north to decide if they will exist under one, three or four Republics. The political name Nigeria is history. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd October 2017 at 5:57 pm
    Education, Democracy, Capitalism with social instruments are key instruments to Productivity and Economy. Northern society of Almajiri practice etc., fallen caliphate and its ideology which held north in slavery bondage, what do the said Falana expect from such society economically etc? Even if Almajiri practice and the fallen caliphate are abolished, it will take the northern society 300 years at fastest pace to transform to civil society with economic productivity etc.

  4. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 22nd October 2017 at 6:25 pm
    Economic restructuing is just a part, not whole!

    NIGERIANS need a holistic and all-inclusive democractic restructuring that upholds social justices and political transparency and honesty in today’s NIGERIA for all the NIGERIAN tribes and cultures!

    We need a total restructuring in all respect that is practically deviod of all sorts of political and religious discriminations, marginalizations, nepotism and political insensitivity, among others, in today’s NIGERIA!

    MR. FEMI FALANA should not forget that NIGERIA and NIGERIANS problems and challenges, are all-arounds, not just the economy only!

