Home / Opinion / Reflections on Easter

Reflections on Easter

— 30th March 2018

Adeze Ojukwu

THE  death of Jesus Christ on the cross to save humanity from sin and its shackles, is an enigma that defies human logic. It remains so because of his divinity. Indeed the mystery, that Christ, God incarnate,  died such a sacrificial death, is the bedrock of Christianity.  For believers, his death is the only  assurance for man’s salvation from sin and  eternal life in heaven. The cross is not just about bemoaning the death of Jesus nor adorning fancy crosses and crucifixes, but about the great  commission to every Christian to bear one’s  cross by spreading the gospel. Issues surrounding this unique crucifixion  will again resonate as Nigerian faithful mark Easter.  The celebration is unlike any other  festival, as it emphasizes the significance of the  Lord’s cross and that of  followers.  It is often marked with sobriety, following the 40-day fast, in  memory of the Lord’s travail and bloody path to Golgotha.

The event also commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, thus guaranteeing believers victory over death and  hope of heaven, a doctrine upheld by most denominations.  From inception of the church, the cross has been the focus of most preachers, including renowned American evangelist, Rev Billy Graham, who died some weeks back.

Graham, who traversed the globe with the simple message of salvation, gave exciting reasons for this stance. His words: “God proved his love on the cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”  ‘The cross shows us the seriousness of our sin—but it also shows us the immeasurable love of God. Sin is the second most powerful force in the universe, for it sent Jesus to the cross. Only one force is greater—the love of God. Without the resurrection, the cross is meaningless.’  lndeed Christ’s double-edged cross, epitomized by his suffering and love,  represents the difficult fate of his flock.

His cross was quite heavy and burdensome, then came Simon of Cyrene to help. Similarly, the individual cross is often arduous and dreary, as many are plagued by inexplicable calamities and natural disasters.  But beyond these and the tragedy of human mortality, arising from Adam’s fall and its morbid consequences, some Christians face the double jeopardy of brutalities  and harrowing experiences. In such perilous circumstances, the bible provides succour, with Christ’s loving words: ‘I am always with you.’ ‘In me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.’  Graham spoke about this paradox that bears heavily on believers.   ‘Someone asked me recently if I didn’t think God was unfair, allowing me to have Parkinson’s and other medical problems, when I have tried to serve him faithfully. I replied that I did not see it that way at all. Suffering is part of the human condition, and it comes to us all. The key is how we react to it, either turning away from God in anger and bitterness or growing closer to him in trust and confidence. Believers, look up – take courage. The angels are nearer than you think.’

Christ never promised a hitch-free journey to his followers, but assured of his peace amidst life’s trials and persecutions.  With escalating attacks on Christians globally, several  organizations, such as Open door USA, are intensifying efforts to provide relief to victims, in parts of Nigeria, Africa, Middle East and Asia.  Today, it is estimated that over 200 million  Christians are persecuted according to the 2018 World Watch List, Open Doors USA’s annual ranking of the 50 worst countries, including Nigeria.

Other reports also indicate that  Christians, more than any other group, bear the brunt of hostilities from fascist regimes and jihadist groups.  These religious attacks  include killings, torture, rape, imprisonment, slavery, discriminations in education and employment.  According to United States(US)-based Pew Research Center,  over 75 per cent of the world’s population face religious restrictions, with many being  Christians.  United States Department of State, (USDS) recently said Christians in more than 60 countries face persecution from their governments or surroundings.’

The global figures are daunting: ‘Every month 255 Christians are killed, 66 churches are attacked ,160 Christians are detained and jailed,104 are abducted, raped sexually harassed and forcefully married off.’  Generally authoritarianism and religious extremism are  major factors for these  violations.  This is contrary to the 1948  Human Rights Declaration, adopted  by the United Nations  General Assembly (UNGA), following the Jewish genocide in Nazi Germany.  These abuses also contravene Article 18 of the 1966  International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which emphasize freedom of religion. This freedom, according to these treaties, is an inalienable right of all persons, which should neither undermine the rights of others nor be circumvented by coercion.

However these rights are seriously threatened in several societies and nations particularly, North Korea, Afghanistan,  Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan and Eritrea.  Others are Libya, Iraq, Yemen and Iran.

According to Open Doors, apart from North Korea and Eritrea, all others are predominately Muslim. ‘Islamic extremism remains the global, dominant driver of persecution, responsible for initiating oppression and conflict in 35 of the 50 countries.  The Islamic movement has a clear political agenda for bringing nations under Muslim domination and sharia law,’ it stated.  Consequently, the world has witnessed unprecedented religious crises, over the last two decades, in several countries including  Nigeria, with escalating destruction of lives and churches in the north,  despite widespread criticisms.  Just like the Black rights movement chants ‘every life matters, to protest  racial profiling and killing of African-Americans in the US, the lives of Christians should matter too, in Nigeria. Nobody is born a racist or terrorist, but jaundiced indoctrination and hate speeches from some parents, religious and community leaders,  radicalize terrorists, racists and religious bigots.  Social justice is a corollary of good governance, hence authorities must  tackle these conflicts  by prosecuting the perpetrators and their sponsors.  It is irresponsible of any government to watch pretentiously, as citizens are slaughtered on the altar of religion.  This tragedy is not only a national embarrassment but a recipe for anarchy.

Despite these trials, the  church must take solace in the biblical assurance of divine justice and eternal retribution. This hope is also captured by the comforting words of Rev Graham, who preached to millions worldwide, for over 60 years.  ‘I’ve read the last page of the Bible, it’s all going to turn out all right.’ This indeed encapsulates the message of the cross and the joy of Easter celebration.

Ojukwu writes from Lagos via [email protected]

Uche Atuma

