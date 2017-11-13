The Sun News
Latest
13th November 2017 - Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show
13th November 2017 - Dankwambo, Goje feud after Aisha Buhari’s visit
13th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party
13th November 2017 - Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch in first visit to Saudi Arabia
13th November 2017 - JAMB meets ‘critical stakeholders’ to review UTME
13th November 2017 - N’ Korean soldier shot while defecting to South
13th November 2017 - Saudi Arabia to reopen Yemen’s airports, seaports
13th November 2017 - World Cup: Italy in ‘do or die’ match against Sweden
13th November 2017 - Army probes shooting of officer, soldier in Borno
13th November 2017 - Zaris Fashion Academy inaugurates alumni body
Home / National / Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show

Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show

— 13th November 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The popular musical star, Reekado Banks will, this December, graced Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to perform in this year’s annual Ibadan Countdown Festival.

The entertainment show is an annual event that showcases musical stars and their upcoming ones coupled with other craftsmanship display and talents to lighten the moods of fun lovers in the Yuletide season.

The annual show which begins on December 1 will feature Reekado Banks at ‘Thank You’ Concert on December 22. Reekado Banks will be hosting his ‘Thank You Concert’ on this day alongside over 20 local and international artistes. All are set to perform and delight everyone with the greatest hosts and comedians on stage.

Director, technical and logistics of the programme, Alfred Emeka, the festival will kick start December 1 with road shows across the city and a soft opening at the mall.

According to Emeka,  “We will also have Ibadan DJs engaged in the “DJ Versus Show” every weekend at the mall where talented DJs will thrill audiences to a vast array of music and sounds. There will also be freestyle sessions for upcoming acts to expose themselves.

“Youth, Business & Networking week (December 16 and 17).

During this week, participants will be encouraged to network amongst themselves and share ideas. Come early and form a team, you might just walk away with an amazing prize and new friends. Grow your network and influence, be you a business, a club or a movement. Visit the stands for the day to learn about the best end of year deals/offers. Get yourself the gift item that you’ve always wanted before the year runs out and listen to top business leaders and CEOs as they share advice TED-style with would-be entrepreneurs. Walk through our meet and greet section and take part in the speed dating”, Emeka said.

Other lined up activities are Food, Fashion, Art, Culture and Photo Exhibition weekend on December 23 and 24. While Food Weekend showcases only the best of Ibadan cuisine on display that day.

Emeka added: “Enjoy some of the finest bars and eateries in the open ambience of the mall. Other highlights of the day include

Country varieties like Indian food, Chinese food, Japanese food, Lebanese food, and others coupled with cultural varieties e.g. Igbo meals, Fulani meals, and others.

According to him, the Fashion Weekend will be a 2-day event under the Ibadan Countdown Festival that will promote both emerging designers in Ibadan and also designers at the venue for the festival (The Palms) in collaboration with IBSFW.

“Art, Culture and Photo Exhibition Weekend will see why Oyo State keeps winning the best culture display in Nigeria as we take you on a wonderful experience of the sounds, sights and culture of Oyo. The State troupe will wow you with amazing displays, dances and masquerades from all over Oyo State. Other highlights of the day include Art exhibitions, Carnival, Games and much more and among other lined up activities for this year’s Yuletide.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show

— 13th November 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The popular musical star, Reekado Banks will, this December, graced Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to perform in this year’s annual Ibadan Countdown Festival. The entertainment show is an annual event that showcases musical stars and their upcoming ones coupled with other craftsmanship display and talents to lighten the moods of…

  • Dankwambo, Goje feud after Aisha Buhari’s visit

    — 13th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The recent visit to Gombe State by the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has sparked a row between former governor Danjuma Goje and incumbent Governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. Goje had accused Dankwambo of betraying him since becoming governor in 2011. Mrs. Buhari visited Gombe State, last…

  • Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party

    — 13th November 2017

        Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has reaffirmed its party’s determination to unseat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) state government in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. According to him, the APC will do all it can to convince Anambra…

  • JAMB meets ‘critical stakeholders’ to review UTME

    — 13th November 2017

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will meet with “critical” stakeholders in education on Wednesday to appraise the general conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin said, on Monday, in Lagos, that the meeting, scheduled to hold in Abuja, would brainstorm on the conduct of the examination…

  • N’ Korean soldier shot while defecting to South

    — 13th November 2017

    A North Korean soldier was shot and injured by his own side Monday (Nov 13) while defecting to South Korea at the truce village of Panmunjom, the South’s military said. The soldier crossed to the south side of the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom, the only portion of the border Demilitarised Zone where forces from…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share