Reekado Banks, other star artistes for 2017 Ibadan Countdown Festival show

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The popular musical star, Reekado Banks will, this December, graced Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to perform in this year’s annual Ibadan Countdown Festival.

The entertainment show is an annual event that showcases musical stars and their upcoming ones coupled with other craftsmanship display and talents to lighten the moods of fun lovers in the Yuletide season.

The annual show which begins on December 1 will feature Reekado Banks at ‘Thank You’ Concert on December 22. Reekado Banks will be hosting his ‘Thank You Concert’ on this day alongside over 20 local and international artistes. All are set to perform and delight everyone with the greatest hosts and comedians on stage.

Director, technical and logistics of the programme, Alfred Emeka, the festival will kick start December 1 with road shows across the city and a soft opening at the mall.

According to Emeka, “We will also have Ibadan DJs engaged in the “DJ Versus Show” every weekend at the mall where talented DJs will thrill audiences to a vast array of music and sounds. There will also be freestyle sessions for upcoming acts to expose themselves.

“Youth, Business & Networking week (December 16 and 17).

During this week, participants will be encouraged to network amongst themselves and share ideas. Come early and form a team, you might just walk away with an amazing prize and new friends. Grow your network and influence, be you a business, a club or a movement. Visit the stands for the day to learn about the best end of year deals/offers. Get yourself the gift item that you’ve always wanted before the year runs out and listen to top business leaders and CEOs as they share advice TED-style with would-be entrepreneurs. Walk through our meet and greet section and take part in the speed dating”, Emeka said.

Other lined up activities are Food, Fashion, Art, Culture and Photo Exhibition weekend on December 23 and 24. While Food Weekend showcases only the best of Ibadan cuisine on display that day.

Emeka added: “Enjoy some of the finest bars and eateries in the open ambience of the mall. Other highlights of the day include

Country varieties like Indian food, Chinese food, Japanese food, Lebanese food, and others coupled with cultural varieties e.g. Igbo meals, Fulani meals, and others.

According to him, the Fashion Weekend will be a 2-day event under the Ibadan Countdown Festival that will promote both emerging designers in Ibadan and also designers at the venue for the festival (The Palms) in collaboration with IBSFW.

“Art, Culture and Photo Exhibition Weekend will see why Oyo State keeps winning the best culture display in Nigeria as we take you on a wonderful experience of the sounds, sights and culture of Oyo. The State troupe will wow you with amazing displays, dances and masquerades from all over Oyo State. Other highlights of the day include Art exhibitions, Carnival, Games and much more and among other lined up activities for this year’s Yuletide.