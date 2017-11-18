REDEFINING EDUCATION FOR WEALTH CREATION- part three

Welcome to another week in the school of money, today we will be concluding our series and

In concluding this series, let us look at five areas of financial education and intelligence you must take seriously so as to create wealth and be financially free. Like we said earlier, financial intelligence (FI) is to understand money and "know how" to make, manage and multiple it, however, another level we need to add at this stage is the Financial Intelligence Quotient (FIQ) which is the degree of your financial Intelligence.

FI – Financial Intelligence

FIQ – Financial Intelligence Quotient

• Earning one million and paying 50% tax is financial intelligence

Earning one million and paying 20% tax is financial Intelligence Quotient

• Earning a million a year is financial intelligence

Earning a multiple million a year is financial intelligence Quotient

FIVE IQ’S TO DEVELOP

1. How To Make More Money

Many people don’t have the financial intelligence to make money

Some people have the financial intelligence to make some money

Few people have the financial intelligence to make more money

Why make a million when you can make five or ten million. You need to think deep and develop yourself to make more money than you do presently and that is a vital IQ to develop and my school of money book will help you further.

2. How to Protect your money

Making money to lose it is not a goal that any wise person sets for himself/herself, but not developing the knowledge of how to protect your money will make losing it an option. You have to learn how to safeguard yourself from those who want to take your money, both positive and negative.

The government wants to take your money via taxes

The banks want to take your money via charges

The utility companies want to take your money via bills

Lawyers, accountants, auditors etc want to take it via fees etc

Many have the FI to pay taxes but not the FIQ to pay less tax or avoid taxes (Tax avoidance is not tax evasion, avoidance is legal but evasion is illegal) and you need to update yourself in this area.

3. How To Budget Your Money

Learning how to budget your money is one of the IQs you need to develop. By FI many have learnt how to budget to meet their needs and pay their bills but need to graduate to a higher class in this school where you budget to invest and have surpluses. One of the delegates in our just concluded Entrepreneurship academy asked a vital question about her personal financial management and was made to realize that the missing link was in the area of budgeting which is the same for many people. we just make and spend money anyhow without a budget to guide our expenses.

4. How To Leverage Your Money

Leveraging is a powerful advantage in the world of wealth creation. Other people’s money (OPM), other people’s time (OPT), other people’s Idea (OPI) etc. are all forms of leverages. You must develop the IQ of leveraging your money for greater returns.

− Putting your money in savings account or mutual fund is okay but investing it in assets that appreciate and produces cash flow is a better leverage to develop.

− Putting your money in investment with good return is good but putting it in for greater return with lower risks plus little or no taxes is a leverage and better IQ to develop.

I have heard the phrase “cash is king” many times but I wonder “king of where”

Is cash king in Saving Account or investment account?

Is cash king to pay more taxes or less taxes?

Is cash king to hold or king to flow on as cash flow

Think on these and decide the kingship of your cash.

5. How To Improve Your Financial Information

The final IQ to develop as we end this series is the IQ of growing in FI. Going beyond the basic, elementary, general and conventional financial information to attend a school like the school of money book and learning new rules, new strategies etc, while constantly updating yourself to stay relevant and have better leverage. Instead of handing over your money to EXPERTS to manage for you, you become the EXPERT. That is what this fifth level is all about.

Instead of buying shares of a quoted company, you be the owner of the quoted company and the one selling the shares. When you know the twenty-six letters of the alphabet A- Z, you already have all you need to create any word in the English language, yet you need to learn how to combine the letters correctly to form the words.

If you know how to count from 0 – 9 in the numbers, you already have all the numbers you need for every number you ever want to create, you only need to know how to combine them correctly. That’s why you need to keep learning and going from basic to professional.

We have to stop here for this series and we will explore something else next week.

