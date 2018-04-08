Red flags the body shows when the pancreas has a problem

The human body would not be able to control the level of blood sugar or handle the metabolism of sugar properly when the pancreas is in trouble. In Nigeria, when most people who have some understanding of the composition of the body hear about the pancreas, what comes to their mind is diabetes because the pancreas produces insulin. However, a deadlier of that affects the organ is pancreatic cancer, whicvh research has shown has a five-year rates. “Part of the reason survival rates are so low is that identifying pancreatic cancer early is difficult,” says Andrew Hendifar, an American medical practitioner and co-director of pancreas oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the United States.Early detection is also tough when it comes to non-cancer pancreas problems, says Ted Epperly, another US medical practitioner and head of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

The pancreas is a long flat organ in the abdomen that produces enzymes and hormones that aid in digestion. While symptoms of pancreas problems may not be easily associated with the organ, there are a handful of warning signs which Epperly and Hendifar say warrant going to see a doctor. Here are five of them.

1. Your stool looks funny

If you notice your stool is light coloured and floating, that’s a sign of poor nutrient absorption. The pancreas produces enzymes that help the body to digest fatty foods. Along with breaking down fats, the pancreas helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, and K, Hendifar says.

When pancreatic disease messes with your organ’s ability to properly manufacture those enzymes, the result is that the person produces feaces that looks paler and is less dense. You may also notice your stool is oily or greasy. “The toilet water will have a film that looks like oil,” Hendifar says. That’s the dietary fat your body failed to break down, he explains.

If you notice your feaces looks somehow now and then, that’s no reason to panic. But if your feaces shows these characteristics a lot of the time, please go and see your doctor.

2. You experience abdominal ache you can’t explain

Abdominal pain is one of the most common symptoms of both pancreatic cancer and acute pancreatitis, which is a type of deadly inflammation. But that pain manifests in different ways depending on the underlying condition. If the pain seems to start in your middle before “radiating” into your mid or lower back—and if it lingers for weeks—that may be a sign of pancreatic cancer, Epperly says. Also, if you’ve already seen your doctor and he or she has prescribed a type of drug called a proton-pump inhibitor—such as omeprazole (marketed as Prilosec or esomeprazole (sold as Nexium)—let your doctor know if your symptoms don’t improve. Hendifar says it’s common for doctors to mistake pain triggered by pancreatic cancer for pain caused by reflux or other gastro-intestinal issues, many of which a proton-pump inhibitor should help resolve. Incidentally, the founder of Apple Computers, Steven Jobs, was one prominent person who suffered from a rare form of pancreatic cancer and eventually died from complications associated with the disease.

On the other hand, if the pain comes on suddenly and is intense and focused in the middle of your abdomen, that’s the type associated with acute pancreatitis, Epperly says.

In either case, don’t panic. A lot of health issues—some serious, but many mild—can cause stomach aches or pain; go and see your doctor.

3. Diabetes rears its head

The pancreas produces hormones that help control your body’s production of insulin, and plays a role in the control of blood sugar levels. When the pancreas is imperiled, it’s common for sufferers to develop type 2 diabetes, Hendifar says. If your weight is under control and you eat a healthy diet, a new diabetes diagnosis should lead to a closer examination of your pancreas.

The same holds for a diabetes sufferer who suddenly finds her disease hard to manage. “Those sudden changes in diabetes status without an obvious explanation, those are things we see associated with pancreatic cancer,” he says.

4. You’re nauseated after burgers

Nausea and vomiting are symptoms to watch out for—particularly if you’ve been eating fatty foods, Hendifar says. Again, because your pancreas produces enzymes that help your digestive system break down fat, diseases that mess with the pancreas tend to mess with your body’s fat-digesting capabilities, which leads to nausea. “Hamburgers are often nausea triggers, and so are avocados and nuts, which are all high in fat,” he says. “Pizza is another one that’s really tough for patients with a compromised pancreas.” Epperly says pancreatitis is more likely than pancreatic cancer to lead to sudden vomiting and nausea.

5. You’re experiencing weight loss

It’s tempting to credit your new diet. But if you’re shedding weight—and especially if you’re experiencing the radiating pain described above—that weight loss could be due to the digestive issues associated with pancreatic cancer or disease, Hendifar says. Thyroid issues and some other health conditions can also explain rapid weight loss. In any case, you need to see your doctor urgently.