Red card for Osu caste in Enugu

He emphasised that Christianity had abolished all the intermediary divinities that gave rise to osu and commended the traditional institutions for doing away with old and archaic traditions. He stressed that the new covenant with God was not in tandem with segregation, pointing out that anyone indulged in it would not make heaven.

“There is no other ethnic group that segregates in Nigeria, except the Igbo, so we must end it. And as the 2019 election is around the corner, where somebody is from, whether Osu or Amadu should not be basis for elective position. Vote for people of character and capacity. You started this in March this year, today is the consummation. I believe from today, Nkanu shall no more be small and the land shall not be oppressed again. Nkanu land must move forward. We must not allow clannishness, let equity and justice reign,” the archbishop stated.

According to Chukwuma, after the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, it is expected that power would return to Nkanu land. “So, you must be united to get what belongs to you and you must ensure that you go for it,” he charged them.