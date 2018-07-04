Red card to obnoxious widowhood practices

Dr. Nwokolo who made the appeal during an interactive session with some widows in Onitsha, regretted the ordeals some widows have had to go through in obedience to customs and tradition, saying that some in the process have died while others contracted diseases trying to prove innocence of not being responsible for the death of their husbands.

She expressed grave indignation in situations where widows are forced to sleep with corpses of their husbands or made to eat with unwashed hands and plates during the mourning period. Tearfully, the cleric’s wife narrated situations where widows were forced to drink water used in washing the corpses of their husbands, a practice she described as barbaric, wicked and callous and should be stopped in every community so as to avoid the wrath of God. Aside the abolition, she also called for stringent punishment to be meted to any family that maltreated any widow in the cause of mourning her late husband. According to her, Christianity came to bring light, salvation and liberation to people from strong ties of evil traditions, therefore, the traditional rulers should not to allow their subjects who were liberated by the light of the gospel to still remain in bondage. The Bishop’s wife also enjoined the monarchs to be diligent enough to see that widows in their communities were not maltreated by their husbands’ relations, saying that “widows are God’s own wives and anybody that maltreats them cannot escape God’s wrath.