Record label owner promotes 2 Nigerian artistes in S’Africa

Chief Executive Officer of Sky Music, South Africa, Mr. Isiah Chijioke, says he would promote the music of two young Nigerian musicians in that country.

The artistes are Ifeanyi Nwadialu, alias` Fakia Large” and Jesam Etim Michael whose stage name is “ J Prince.

Chijioke said in Pretoria, South Africa, on Monday, that the musicians had great potentials and were doing very well.

“ We have started working together. Fakia Large and J Prince have great potentials. They play hip hop and Afro-music.

“ We are working as one family under my record label and I am proud to be associated with them. They are doing a lot to promote the image of our country through music,” he said.

The manager said that since he started work with them, they had featured in a lot of shows in different places.

“At the moment, we have released a song titled “Malowo” by J Prince.

“We are working on a project now. It is a collaboration by the two artistes and a South African, DJ Duckz. We have finished everything, the video and audio will soon be released,” he said.

The promoter urged aspiring and young Nigerian artiste to be hardworking, obedient and show humility while working with their managers.

Nwadialu, 27, a native of Ihiala, in Anambra, said that working with their manager had been great fun and good.

“ I am happy working with my manager, we work as brothers. It has not been easy breaking into the South African music industry but through hard work, we will make it,” he said

He said that their collaboration had started to create fan base in South Africa as people had started to appreciate their music.

Michael, 28, a native of native of Yakur Local Government of Cross River, said that he was happy working with his manager.

“ I play Afro-music and hip hop. I am presently working on a new single title “ money lover”.

“ Our manager has been good. We are making waves in South Africa and Nigeria. My role models are R Kelly, Bruno Mars and Tu Face,” he said.

Michael urged aspiring musicians to work hard because Nigerian music was beginning to get a trend at global level. (NAN)