Reminiscent of the fate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered in the build up to the 2015 presidential contest, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, again lost another of its key figure to the opposition party barely 204 days to the next general election.

The latest entrant to the PDP is Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State. His defection, which the APC leadership described as shocking, is coming less than 24 hours after the party lost over 40 federal lawmakers in one fell swoop.

Daily Sun can authoritatively reveal that apart from Ortom, three other governors and some ministers are expected to join the PDP. But they are likely to be joining one after the other, unlike what happened in 2014, when five governors left the PDP at once to join the APC then.

For instance, sources told Daily Sun that the next on the line after Ortom is Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal. Sources reveal he will defect on or before this weekend.

“All things being equal, our governor is expected to return to the PDP by this Sunday,” one of the sources said.

Apart from Tambuwal, it was further gathered that Kwara State governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed, and another from the North-east would join the PDP before the party primary commences.

Investigations further revealed that more lawmakers would join the PDP before the party’s primary which begins next month.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan who confirmed this, yesterday, said among those currently in talks with it are some serving ministers in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The opposition spokesman, who was reacting to the defection of Benue State governor, noted that more leaders of the APC would dump the ruling party in no distant time.

“Just wait. Even ministers in Buhari’s government are making contact with the PDP,” Ologbondiyan, who urged all those who were in the PDP before 2015 to return home ahead of 2019, added.

Daily Sun recalls that in the last one week, Ortom and the APC have been playing what political pundits described as “hide and seek.”

He first gave the hint that he was leaving the APC about two weeks ago. But he recanted after his meeting with the leadership of the party in Abuja last week. However, by yesterday, he let the cat out of the bag. Ortom’s defection followed a heated political battle with his political godfather and leader of APC in the state, Senator George Akume.