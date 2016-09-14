The Sun News
Recession woes: Emir of Kano gives advice

(By Desmond MgbohKANO)
 
The Emir of Kano Malam Sunusi II has tasked all levels of government to seek expert advice in tackling the present economic recession.
 
The monarch made the call Wednesday during the traditional Hawan Nassarawa visit to the Governor of Kano State at Kano Government House. He was received by the Acting Governor of Kano State Professor Hafiz Abubakar.
 
The monarch in his speech charged leaders to be transparent and accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities, using the occasion to pray for peace and unity in the country.
 
The Kano State Acting Governor in his remarks disclosed that the state government was spending N62 million weekly for feeding students in various state boarding schools.
 
Professor Hafiz maintained that in spite of the economic crunch, the state was also expending over N7.8 billion monthly to pay the salaries of its workers at state and council levels
 
“Kano State Government has completed about eight road projects within the metropolitan, including the ongoing construction of Murtala Muhammed Road fly over.”
 
The Acting Governor revealed the administration had made significant efforts to improve the general sanitation of the state, adding that plans had been completed to recruit about 1000 Sanitation Guards.

