South Africa’s government will review its nuclear plans as part of its response to recession, South African Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said, on Wednesday.

Kubayi, in Moscow for the AtomExpo nuclear conference and leading a delegation from South Africa, also said that she sees nuclear energy as part of a diverse energy mix, including renewable resources and coal.

It is however too early to say when a procurement process could restart for a nuclear project in South Africa, she told a news conference. (Reuters)