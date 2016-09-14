The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
14th September 2016 - Recession: Sack your economic team, NLC tells Buhari
14th September 2016 - Missing cows: Fears in Enugu over alleged planned herdsmen’s attack
14th September 2016 - Two weeks after Aero Contractors, First Nation shutdown, Arik Air suspends operations
14th September 2016 - IBB, Jonathan meet behind closed doors
14th September 2016 - Forget about Biafra, Buhari tells agitators
14th September 2016 - We’re tired of Nigeria, says MASSOB
14th September 2016 - Biafra: MASSOB, BIM shut down South East
13th September 2016 - Group demands Patience Jonathan explain source of wealth
13th September 2016 - 1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town
13th September 2016 - Recession Woes: “Start farming”, Farmer rep advises Igbo youth
Home / National / Recession: Sack your economic team, NLC tells Buhari
President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH

Recession: Sack your economic team, NLC tells Buhari

— 14th September 2016

From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Leadership of the Ekiti chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take critical  actions that would make his change agenda impact  positively on the lives of Nigerians.
The labour group urged Buhari to urgently rejig  his economic team so that his much publicised and propagated  change mantra  won’t end like a mere slogan without any positive effect on the lives of citizens.
Chairman of the state chapter of  NLC, Comrade Ade Adesanmi  said this in his Sallah message to Muslims in Ado Ekiti, yesterday.
Adesanmi also said what Buhari promised Nigerians before the March 28, 2015 presidential poll was an eldorado that wouldn’t take time to come.
“President Buhari campaigned in all the 36 states of the Federation and what he promised us was life full of peace and abundance.
“However, the president has been able to give us peace by way of tackling Boko Haram insurgents while he has also taken  decisive actions against militancy in the Niger Delta, but, the issue of the receding economy as shown in the skyrocketing prices of goods and services and job losses by Nigerians are worrisome.
“President Buhari did not promise that  a bag of rice,  which was sold for N9,000 will be sold for N40,000.
“He didn’t promise that a bag of cement which was sold for N1,500 will be sold for N2,500 within one year he assumed office. He didn’t promise that a litre of petrol which cost N87 will be jacked up to N145, among other food items which prices have jumped up in four folds.
“The APC-led Federal Government must look beyond its party to solving our economic problems. We suggest that president Buhari rejig his economic team.
“He must make changes before things get out  of hands.
“As much as we align with the idea of relying on Nigerian products to grow our economy, we disagree with the idea of total ban placed on some food items to allow internal production of such commodity.
“Of particular reference, the federal government should lift the ban placed  on rice importation and set a minimum of three years to allow for internal  production of rice before effecting the ban. This, I think, will be the best way for Nigeria to get out of the famine ravaging the land.
Adesanmi, who appealed to Muslims to continue to co-exist peacefully with their Christian brothers, called on politicians to stop politicising the economic recession that is hitting the masses.
“This is the time for sober reflection and not a time to apportion blames. We have a problem at hand that is affecting very Nigerian, both high and low and the best way to get out of it is to make good suggestions that will be in the interest of all Nigerians rather than making political capital out of an unfortunate situation”, Adesanmi advised.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH

Recession: Sack your economic team, NLC tells Buhari

— 14th September 2016

From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Leadership of the Ekiti chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take critical  actions that would make his change agenda impact  positively on the lives of Nigerians. The labour group urged Buhari to urgently rejig  his economic team so that his much publicised and…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Missing cows: Fears in Enugu over alleged planned herdsmen’s attack

    — 14th September 2016

    •Traditional rulers raise the alarm From Petrus Obi, Enugu Less than one month after Fulani herdsmen attacked Attakwu Community in Enugu State where two persons were killed, the cattle men may be preparing for another attack this time, on the Aku Community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Council following the alleged disappearance of about 300 cows…

  • Arik-Air-696x471

    Two weeks after Aero Contractors, First Nation shutdown, Arik Air suspends operations

    — 14th September 2016

    •Over insurance policies’ renewal By Louis Ibah The current economic recession may be hitting hard on the aviation industry as no fewer than three airlines have suspended operations in less than two weeks. It was the turn of Arik Airline yesterday when the company was forced to close shop for a while. This is coming…

  • image8-e1419695804847

    IBB, Jonathan meet behind closed doors

    — 14th September 2016

    •Ex-president also visited Abdulsalami From Iliya Garba, Minna For the first time after leaving office in May last year, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan yesterday paid private visits to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at their Hilltop residences in Minna, Niger State. Though, the visits…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

    Forget about Biafra, Buhari tells agitators

    — 14th September 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha, Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki , David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi, Okey Sampson, Aba, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told those agitating for the state of Biafra to perish the idea. The president insisted Nigeria will remain indivisible. He spoke in his hometown of Daura, in Katsina State, where he…

  • BIAFRA

    We’re tired of Nigeria, says MASSOB

    — 14th September 2016

    …As hundreds turn out to mark Biafra anniversary in Lagos, C’River, Delta By Job Osazuwa, Lagos, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Judex Okoro, Calabar Members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) yesterday, converged on Lagos, to mark the 17th anniversary of agitation for secession….

  • MASSOB-logo

    Biafra: MASSOB, BIM shut down South East

    — 14th September 2016

    •4 feared dead in Onitsha protest march MEMBERS of the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday defied the police, as they embarked on a march in celebration of the 17th anniversary of the struggle for Biafra through non-violent means. The agitation was started by…

  • dame_patience_jonathan

    Group demands Patience Jonathan explain source of wealth

    — 13th September 2016

    An activist group, Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL) is demanding that wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, must explain funds used to build a N10 billion hotel in Bayelsa State. Patience, according to The Financial Times, a United Kingdom newspaper, allegedly inaugurated the hotel, known as Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa…

  • 1216biafraprotests-640x330

    1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town

    — 13th September 2016

    No fewer than a thousand members of separatist group Movement of Actualization Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were detained on Tuesday by security authorities in Nsukka. The members – wearing Biafra uniforms and caps emblazoned with the Biafra flag – were marching towards Nsukka town to celebrate 17 years of the movement, when they were intercepted at Ede-Oballa,…

  • Nigerian-Farmers

    Recession Woes: “Start farming”, Farmer rep advises Igbo youth

    — 13th September 2016

    (By George Onyejiuwa – OWERRI) Igbo Youths have been advised to embrace farming to survive the current economic recession that has brought in its wake increased unemployment, poverty and hardship. Chairman of the Imo State capacity building committee of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Chijioke Uchegbu, who gave the advise yesterday in Owerri, the Imo…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351