20th September 2016 - Recession: Obaino abolishes taxes in Anambra
20th September 2016 - Supreme Court verdict honour to democracy – Bello
20th September 2016 - CBN keeps MPR at 14%, CRR at 22.5%
20th September 2016 - BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bello as Kogi Gov
20th September 2016 - Multiple taxation stifling business, says business group
20th September 2016 - Women Affairs minister meets refugees, promises their return home
20th September 2016 - Stakeholders decry over-regulation in telecoms sector
20th September 2016 - Furore over sale of Nigerian Coal Corporation
20th September 2016 - NDLEA: Prosecuting drug cases big challenge –NDLEA
20th September 2016 - The New Headache
Recession: Obaino abolishes taxes in Anambra
governor-of-anambra-state-chief-willie-obiano-on-stage

Recession: Obaino abolishes taxes in Anambra

— 20th September 2016

Latest

(By Geoffrey Anyanwu – AWKA) Following his conviction that there would be long suffering as a result of the recession in the country, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state.   Obiano who addressed the state in special broadcast said abolishment of the levies and taxes was…

  • pic-7-inauguration-of-gov-yahaya-bello-in-lokoja

    Supreme Court verdict honour to democracy – Bello

    — 20th September 2016

    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday said his victory at the Supreme Court was a “big honour’’ to democracy in Nigeria. In a statement shortly after the apex court affirmed him as elected governor of Kogi, he said the judgment would remain a watershed in the annals of electoral jurisprudence and constitutional law in…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN keeps MPR at 14%, CRR at 22.5%

    — 20th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proved bookmakers right by keeping its benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent and maintained the Cash Reserve Ratio for commercial banks at 22.5 percent. These were the top highlights at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) meeting…

  • nipc-gov-idris-wada-gov-kogi

    BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bello as Kogi Gov

    — 20th September 2016

    ‎The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed against the election of governor Yahaya Bello by Capt. Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and James Faleke of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit. The apex court in a unanimous decision also dismissed the appeals ‎by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the…

  • africa-lagos-nigeria-business-district-07092012-617x330

    Multiple taxation stifling business, says business group

    — 20th September 2016

    (By Amen Gajira) Minna, Sept. 20, 2016 (NAN) The Niger State Coalition for Business and Professional Associations (NICOBPA) says multiple taxation is stifling smooth operations and growth of business enterprises in the state. The new elected chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Muhammed Lawal, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Minna‎….

  • senator-aisha-alhassan

    Women Affairs minister meets refugees, promises their return home

    — 20th September 2016

    (By Sylvanus Viashima – JALINGO) Senator Aisha Alhassan, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, has assured internally displaced persons (IDPs) that their stay in the camps as refugees would soon be over as the President was making big efforts to ensure that they return to their various homes safely. The minister gave her assurance yesterday at the…

  • prof-umar-danbatta

    Stakeholders decry over-regulation in telecoms sector

    — 20th September 2016

    Story by Olabisi Olaleye Telecommunications stakeholders said over-regulation from various organisations may do more harm than good to the industry. According to them, in pursuing internal generated revenue (IGR), various organisations  should not visualise telecommunications service providers as golden cow to milk or mega fortune as this may stunt the growth,  kill or pauperise the…

  • dogara

    All eyes on House of Reps as lawmakers resume work

    — 20th September 2016

    By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja All eyes are on the House of Representatives as the National Assembly resumes today from its eight-week annual vacation. No thanks to budget padding scandal which dominated discussion among Nigerians almost on daily basis for the past two months, many will be looking to see how this brouhaha will pan out….

  • prince-eze-madumere-2

    My relationship with Okorocha – Madumere, Imo deputy gov

    — 20th September 2016

    By Zika Bobby Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere said God, his father and his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha have tremendously affected his life in positive ways, making him a better leader, father and servant. Madumere in this interview said the vision of the present administration in Imo has immensely transformed the state. As…

  • Oshiomhole

    Edo Guber Watch: Oshiomhole dares Wike, Okowa

    — 20th September 2016

    …Says Edo’ll resist PDP Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has dared his counterparts in Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to interfere in the forthcoming election in the state and face the consequences. Speaking to correspondents after his visit to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, he said…

