Recession: Obaino abolishes taxes in Anambra

(By Geoffrey Anyanwu – AWKA)



Following his conviction that there would be long suffering as a result of the recession in the country, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state.

Obiano who addressed the state in special broadcast said abolishment of the levies and taxes was to cushion the effect of the economic downtown on the people.



He said, “Following the formal announcement by the Federal Government that the nation’s economy has gone into a recession, I consider it my duty as your Governor to distil the message of the economic situation of the country down to the grassroots.



“Following this development too, I am happy to announce to you that I have come up with a Stimulus Package that will ease the pain of the recession and help our dear state bounce back to prosperity.

“Brothers and sisters, our country’s painful journey into the current recession is fairly known to us. The events that triggered this decline are very well documented in the public domain. So, I will not go through the details of how we arrived where we are.



“I wish to assure you that after a careful study of the situation, I am more convinced now than ever before that with our fundamentals, our infinite capacity to come back from deficits and our implicit faith in God, our story should be different in Anambra State.



“Consequently, our intervention comes in Four Key Areas: Tax Relief Programme, Special Intervention Programmes for Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs and Large Enterprises, Social Intervention Programme for Low Income Households and finally; Intervention in Infrastructure-for-Jobs.”



He said his Tax Relief Programme was meant to evaluate existing taxes, levies and fees in the state and introduce some waivers and in some cases scrap the collection of some illegal levies imposed on the people, adding that they would go a long way to cushioning the impact of the recession on households in the state.

His broadcast also reads inpart, “I hereby suspend the sale of consolidated emblems in Anambra State. I suspend the collection of Hawkers Permit on all streets in the state. I suspend the collection of Wheelbarrow Tax in all markets in the state.



“Lastly, I abolish the imposition of unapproved levies on students in public primary and secondary schools in the state. All these pronouncements shall take immediate effect.