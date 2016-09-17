The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th September 2016 - Unfaithful wife caught with CCTV
17th September 2016 - Give us peace or freedom
17th September 2016 - It hurts seeing women depending on men when they can fend for themselves–Christabel Onyejekwe
17th September 2016 - Healing a grieving heart (1)
17th September 2016 - Beware, that roadside snack can kill you!
17th September 2016 - I’m done with Nollywood but… –Ernest Asuzu
17th September 2016 - ‘Michael Jackson ran sophisticated child sex abuse ring’
17th September 2016 - Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet
17th September 2016 - Best Model Nigeria: Ejiro Akpokiniovo emerges winner
17th September 2016 - I don’t have time for boy friends –Sharon Ezeamaka
Home / National / Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs
Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

— 17th September 2016

From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja

As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September.
Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister also revealed that the disbursement  of  N5,000 monthly stipend to poor/vulnerable Nigerians and feeding of  pupils in the public primary schools will commence in earnest as part of the Buhari administration’s strategic social intervention programmes to quickly reflate the economy and put it on progress path.
Adeosun, however, noted that N60 billion out of the N350 billion will go into social welfare programmes. “With additional N350 billion billed for disbursement next week, the sum will push  total amount of  capital  disbursement to MDAs to N770  billion out of  N1.8  trillion capital allocation outlined in  2016 budget”, she said.
Accompanied by heads of agencies in the finance  ministry, Adeosun explained that key projects in power, housing, transport, water, defence, agriculture and aviation will enjoy the lion share of the disbursement.
According to her, the rationale behind putting certain projects on the priority list was borne out of  the belief that reviving the nation’s ailing economy entail re-directing expenditure to fund key infrastructure that will grow the economy.
Adeosun, while commending Nigerians for their patience and resilience in the face of the current economic crunch said that government was working hard to change the nation’s economy from consumption  to a productive economy, even as she assured that government has what it takes to achieve the goal.
“We have a strategic plan that will take us out of the current recession. We are raising money. As  you know, the Euro bond is on, we are about to appoint advisers.  We are about raising additional $1billion. Two weeks ago, we approved the borrowing plan and that is very important  as  we will be borrowing  the cheapest money first. We have approved the plan from World Bank, from AfDB with interest rates as low as 1percent and tenor as low as forty years. We are intervening in specific areas which include, agriculture , health, the railway project and these  are very key to what we are doing. The issue with fiscal initiatives is  that there is always a lag when you release money and when it has effect. What we are trying to do now is to see how we can shorten that lag, especially those delays in procurement process. We are working with the ministries and other agencies. As we always said, if we don’t go by open procurement, it will not give Nigerians equal opportunity.
“For instance,  a ministry has a contract and nobody knows about it. They will only let it out to people they know. We are trying to get away from that culture and enthrone culture of transparency. We are working with the Bureau of Public Procurement ( BPP) to fast track the process to see how the money can quickly trickle down to the ordinary Nigerians”, she explained.
Adeosun added that the Buhari administration was committed to ending the current hadship.
“What we are looking at, we don’t think is going to be a long recession considering some of the initiatives we have put in place  which will begin to bear fruits soon. And what are those initiatives?  I have shared this with some my colleagues  on FAAC.  For example, this month for FAAC we only got N41 billion from oil and gas. We had to use N110 billion for funding of cash call. If we had that money we could have pumped that money in to the economy. We  are working with the ministry of petroleum , with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)  to get out from the cash call burden. Instead of taking money from federation account for JVC , the money, if spent on the economy  will improve the money in circulation”, she said.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Failed state 17th September 2016 at 11:03 am
    Reply

    Are we really getting the true picture of what is going on in the Nigerian economy?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIC. 12. GOV. IBRAHIM SHEMA OF KATSINA

Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

— 17th September 2016

From FRED ITUA and James Ojo,  Abuja Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company…

  • Buhari returns

    Buhari leaves for 71st UN General Assembly tomorrow

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria tomorrow to participate   in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from September 19-23, in New York, United States. The President, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, will also hold bilateral meetings with…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

    — 17th September 2016

    From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister…

  • ondoo

    Ondo 2016: Let’s unite, Jegede begs aggrieved PDP members

    — 17th September 2016

    A governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has   appealed to  aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords  in the interest of peace, even as he described his gubernatorial aspiration as God’s own project. Jegede who made the appeal at the Ese Odo Council area when he…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

    Buhari to sanction staffers for wrongful insertion in his speech

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that those responsible for a wrongful insertion in his speech delivered on September 8, 2016 at the launch of the “Change Begins with Me’’ campaign, be sanctioned. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, paragraph nine of the 16 paragraph address Buhari read was…

  • Boko Haram

    Konduga, self-acclaimed Boko Haram spokesman rearrested in Borno

    — 17th September 2016

    FROM TIMOTHY OLANRERWAJU, MAIDUGURI and FRED ITUA, ABUJA Self-acclaimed spokesman of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment on criminal acts and freed last week, has been rearrested at the Maiduguri residence of Sen Ali Ndume, sources said. Konduga (a.ka Al-Zawahiri) had alleged Sen Ndume who is…

  • The-Naira-360x241

    Naira drops against dollar as inflation hits 17.6%

    — 17th September 2016

    The Naira on Friday depreciated in most major segments of the foreign exchange market just as inflation hits 17.6 percent. The Nigerian currency fell by N2.24 to exchange at N308.69 to the dollar at the interbank market, from N306.93 recorded on Thursday. At the Bureau De Change it closed at N420 to the dollar, N550…

  • mike-adenuga-3

    Adenuga urges parents to inculcate cultural values in children

    — 17th September 2016

    Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. has harped on the need for parents to bestow traditional cultural values of the Nigerian ethnic nations on their offsprings in order to preserve the unity and social cohesion taught by cultural events like the Ojude Oba festival. Dr. Adenuga, whose company, Globacom, has sponsored Ojude Oba Festival in…

  • jamb

    Admission: JAMB, varsities work to beat deadline

    — 17th September 2016

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders have commenced putting  finishing touches to admission processes in the various institutions  in order to beat the November 30, 2016 deadline set by JAMB. The Board however, said that its doors remain open to attend to legitimate requests of its stakeholders…

  • NECO-LOGO-620x330

    NECO releases 2016 June/July SSCE results

    — 17th September 2016

    The National Examination Council has released the 2016 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results. The results, announced on Friday showed that 88.51 per cent of the candidates had at least five credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics. They show a one per cent improvement in the overall performance of candidates over 2015 results,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351