Recession: Cleric advises Buhari, Christian leaders on way forward

FROM CLEMENT ADEYI, OSOGBO

The General Overseer of Victory Life Ministries International, Ilesa, Osun State, Bishop Mike Bamidele, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take proactive measures in cushioning the effects of the current economic recession on the citizenry.

The cleric made the call at the weekend in a chat with The Daily Sun. He stressed that the rising magnitude of the hardship that the recession had brought on the masses had made it imperative for the president to take urgent steps in providing the basic needs for the people for survival.

“Apart from the long term economic strategies and policies being embarked upon by the Federal Government to proffer solutions to the current economic recession, it is imperative for President Buhari to urgently ensure provision of the basic needs of the people to cushion the effects of the recession. They include household needs such as kerosene and gas, food stuff among other things which prices have hit the roof as well as electricity, primary health care and good roads,” Bishop Bamidele said.

“Nigerians are only looking for what to eat, good health, security of lives and property and then go wherever they want to go and return safely on good roads. These are imperative. If only Buhari can provide these, then he would be able to put smiles on people’s lips. Then he can go ahead and work out the ways to proffer lasting solutions to the recession,” he added.