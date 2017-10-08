Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has ordered the immediate review of the school fees of all Army command primary and secondary schools in the country.

This he said is to ease the financial problems faced by the army personnel in the education of their children and wards.

Buratai, who made this known at the just concluded COAS second and third quarter conference held in Abuja, also said that the reduction of the school fees of children and wards of personnel would go a long way to boost the morale of troops while carrying out their assigned task.

Buratai explained that the performances of troops in assigned tasks can only be complemented by sustainable welfare programmes, adding that the army under his leadership has introduced several welfare programs to better the living condition of personnel.

According to him, “The performances of troops in assigned tasks can only be complemented by sustainable welfare programmes. “Consequently, some welfare initiatives have been introduced in order to boost ‘troops’ morale in the NA.

“These include affordable quality education to children and wards of military officers, soldiers and selected civilians in the Command Secondary and Primary Schools.

“Accordingly, I have ordered a downward review of the school fees in these schools in order to lessen the financial burden faced by the NA personnel towards the education of their children/wards.