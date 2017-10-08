The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - 7 die, 132 injured in petrol station explosion in Ghana
8th October 2017 - Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school
8th October 2017 - Falana calls for probe in $25bn NNPC scam
8th October 2017 - China punishes 1.3m officials for corruption
8th October 2017 - Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud
8th October 2017 - “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox
8th October 2017 - NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened
8th October 2017 - Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York
8th October 2017 - Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt
8th October 2017 - Jonathan’s ministers, not APC responsible for Patience’s travails – Group
Home / National / Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school

Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school

— 8th October 2017

 

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has ordered the immediate review of the school fees of all Army command primary and secondary schools in the country.
This he said is to ease the financial problems  faced by the army personnel in the education of their children and wards.
Buratai, who made this known at the just concluded COAS second and third quarter conference held in Abuja, also said that the reduction of the school fees of children and wards of personnel would go a long way to boost the morale of troops while carrying out their assigned task.
Buratai explained that the performances of troops in assigned tasks can only be complemented by sustainable welfare programmes, adding that the army under his leadership has introduced several welfare programs to better the living condition of personnel.
According to him, “The performances of troops in assigned tasks can only be complemented by sustainable welfare programmes. “Consequently, some welfare initiatives have been introduced in order to boost ‘troops’ morale in the NA.
“These include affordable quality education to children and wards of military officers, soldiers and selected civilians in the Command Secondary and Primary Schools.
“Accordingly, I have ordered a downward review of the school fees in these schools in order to lessen the financial burden faced by the NA personnel towards the education of their children/wards.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th October 2017 at 7:45 pm
    Reply

    The bandits of the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria will soon start to sell their gun etc. to feed. Economic power controls political power, Biafrans controls the economy of this territory, and it will remain bad till God given Republic Of Biafra is in full operation, till the last enemy vacates Biafran Territorial Sovereign State- dead or alive. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school

— 8th October 2017

  From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has ordered the immediate review of the school fees of all Army command primary and secondary schools in the country. This he said is to ease the financial problems  faced by the army personnel in the education of their children and wards….

  • Falana calls for probe in $25bn NNPC scam

    — 8th October 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Logos lawyer and  human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded a probe into the allegation in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Falana called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly investigate the $25bn contract scam allegations made against the Group Managing…

  • Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

    — 8th October 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Senate has constituted a nine-man Ad hoc Committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mainkanti Baru of allocating all products to Duke Oil. The panel will be headed by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC-Sokoto Central), according to…

  • “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox

    — 8th October 2017

    Some consumers of bush meat in Bayelsa said on Sunday that they were not worried by the outbreak of monkeypox a viral disease transmitted from wild animals to humans. The disease was reported a forthnight ago and was said to have affected at least 13 people in the state according to Prof Ebitimitula Etebu, Bayelsa Commisioner…

  • NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened

    — 8th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   The Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC) has raised alarm that the life of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu is under threat. The group said the threat is over his memo to President Mohammadu Buhari on the alleged shady deals going on in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share