Recession: APC lashes at PDP over statement, says party lacks credibility

The All Progressives Congress (APC has angrily reacted to a statement credited to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the party lacks the credibility and rectitude to make such demand.

In a release signed by APC Secretary Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party assured Nigerians that the Buhari administration remains solidly committed to resuscitating the economy in the quickest possible time and in the best interest of the people.

According to APC “The statement by the PDP is the latest in the party’s insensitive plot to deflect attention from the voodoo economics and reckless fiscal policies the country was subjected to during its 16-year rule.

“For the umpteenth time, the PDP lacks the moral basis and credibility to comment or condemn the government on the economy after the mess it left behind. Instead, the PDP must apologise to Nigerians.

“The warning signs were glaring to the immediate-past administration, but it choose the path of economic sabotage by looking the other way and squandering the country’s commonwealth – a reckless decision that has brought the country to its knees.

“Nigerians will recall that even the immediate-past finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, confessed that the zero political will to save under the immediate-past administration is responsible for the challenges facing the country.”

Enumerating more polices to tackle the economy, APC said that “Under the new flexible foreign exchange policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June 2016, we now have a single market-determined exchange rate which enables suppliers of foreign currencies to bring in their money and take the same out at market-determined rates.

“The new foreign exchange policy being implemented will ensure our economy recovers in the medium to long term. As contained in the assented 2016 National Budget, the administration of President Buhari is aggressively formulating and implementing policies aimed at diversifying Nigeria’s economy from oil to other sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing.”