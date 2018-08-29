Reception, not network, unclear

Most times when people take their calls on mobile phones, you overhear “network is bad, poor or not clear”! It is not the telephonic networks that are bad, but the quality of reception—which is affected by sundry technicalities. (Thanks to professorial Baba Ilesha/09065749406 for this clarification).

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of August 19 displayed grammatical hypocrisy: “The president should call the group to order for double standards (standard) and flouting our laws”

“Rangers’ boss picks holes on 3SC” I also pick my own holes in (not on) this headline.

“…was the outcome of the series of meeting (meetings)”

“…Assure (Assure Nigerians) Boko Haram will be defeated”

“The source said further that…are (were) now firmly in control of the military.”

“Lassa fever scare in Delta as FMC cordons-off (cordons off) emergency ward”

“…the population of the estate has increased considerable (considerably)”

Finally from THISDAY of August 22 under review: “Heat free (Heat-free) curls”

SATURDAY INDEPENDENT of August18 circulated a potpourri of misapprehensions: “Buhari’s administration is been (being) sabotaged, says cleric”