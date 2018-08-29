– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - U.S. stops all funding for Palestine refugees agency – UN
29th August 2018 - NIHSA raises the alarm over flood in River Niger
29th August 2018 - Udoma harps on need to moderate population growth
29th August 2018 - Reception, not network, unclear
29th August 2018 - Fujairah, beyond Dubai… On the tickets of the Guo Emperor
29th August 2018 - Investigative journalism: Ex-FRCN director cautions journalists
29th August 2018 - Kenyan Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rains, prolonged cold spell
29th August 2018 - CAN says constant attacks have entrenched mutual distrust
29th August 2018 - Stray elephants overrun Kebbi village
29th August 2018 - Disgraced Japanese basketball players suspended 1 year
Home / Columns / Reception, not network, unclear
NETWORK

Reception, not network, unclear

— 29th August 2018

Ebere Wabara

Most times when people take their calls on mobile phones, you overhear “network is bad, poor or not clear”! It is not the telephonic networks that are bad, but the quality of reception—which is affected by sundry technicalities. (Thanks to professorial Baba Ilesha/09065749406 for this clarification).

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of August 19 displayed grammatical hypocrisy: “The president should call the group to order for double standards (standard) and flouting our laws”

“Rangers’ boss picks holes on 3SC” I also pick my own holes in (not on) this headline.

“…was the outcome of the series of meeting (meetings)”

“…Assure (Assure Nigerians) Boko Haram will be defeated”

READ ALSO: FG, UN, others partner to reintegrate Boko Haram victims in Lake Chad region

“The source said further that…are (were) now firmly in control of the military.”

“Lassa fever scare in Delta as FMC cordons-off (cordons off) emergency ward”

“…the population of the estate has increased considerable (considerably)”

Finally from THISDAY of August 22 under review: “Heat free (Heat-free) curls”

SATURDAY INDEPENDENT of August18 circulated a potpourri of misapprehensions: “Buhari’s administration is been (being) sabotaged, says cleric”

“Irri community seeks for support” Yank off ‘for’
Wrong: electioneering campaign; Right: electioneering or campaign

“Siasia clamours for Nigerians (Nigerians’) support”
“CNS indicts major oil companies in (for/on) oil theft”

READ ALSO: The N2.6 trillion loss to crude oil theft

Yet another lexical crisis: “…that the police was (were) supporting the impeached speaker of the House….”

“…at the expense of majority (the majority) of other members of the House”

“He said the police cannot (could not) be dragged into the mess….”

“Underfunding, bane to (of) poly education”

“…incessant strikes actions….” Education Today: incessant strikes

“Truancy among professors and other senior academic staff often percolate (percolates) down the academic hierarchy….”

“Modibbo meets delegates, promises all inclusive (all-inclusive) government”

“Obiazor relishes Super Eagles (Eagles’) call-up”

“Group insists PDP, APC should pick Christian (Christians) as flag bearers (standard-bearers) in 2019”

“We express these fears, knowing fully well the nature of ….” This amounts to ill-treatment of the English language. Right: knowing full well

“The NFF still have to decide on the outcome of some matches” ‘Federation’ takes a singular verb.

“What is good for the goose can’t be bad for the gander. “ I do not understand the use of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ instead of ‘sauce’ in this instance.

“…but LifeStyle will not hesitate to remind you about (sic) one of the qualifying criterion for this jamboree…” Singular: criterion; plural: criteria. In addition, ‘remind you of…’

“An alleged hike in school fees has created a row between the management and the Parents

Teachers Association (PTA) of…. “PTA means Parent-Teacher Association.

“The donation of vehicles and communication gadgets provide a good beginning. “ The donation … provides.

“Fear of robbers keep lawyers away from courts” Fear of robbers keeps…

“CBN intervention bouys naira” (BUSINESSDAY, August 21) Get it right: buoys.

THISDAY of August 18 disseminated the following slips: “Nigeria is, therefore, once more, at crossroads and the path the nation takes shall make all the difference.” Perspective: at a/the crossroads

“Indeed, it is now a make or mar situation….” Rise of fascism: make-or-mar situation

From Global Soccer comes this: “With a not too impressive (With a not-too-impressive) outing at the 2018 World Cup….”

“When will governance resume in Nigeria” (THISDAY Back Page, August 18) We need a question mark here!

THISDAY Front Page of August 11 circulated three omissions: “More foreign investment (investments) in Floating Production Storage coming”

“FG planning to frame-up (frame up), arrest us, say Saraki, Ekweremadu”

“Unknown gunmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack” We can never know the gunmen! So, just drop ‘unknown’

Plus: “…but like (as) they say….”

“…job opportunities for the teaming (teeming) youths.”

“I spoke to some promoters but many said his time has (had) passed.”

“Spate of boat mishap (mishaps), maritime deaths worry FG, says NIMASA Chairman”

READ ALSO: Low scores trail Buhari’s 3-years of maritime administration

“Klopp in fresh attack on Ramos’ win at all cost (win-at-all-cost) attitude

“Former Tour de France winner arrested over (for) attack on sex worker”

READ ALSO:

THISDAY Front Page Window of August 18 offended readers this way: “…his immediate family members and close associate (associates) held an early morning prayers at….” Which one: an early morning prayer or early morning prayers…?

“Defeating APC in 2019 in Bauchi State becomes more feasible, judging from the last week polls result….” Get it right: judging by last week’s polls result

“MTN signs N200bn medium term (medium-term) loan facility with 12 banks”

“Amnesty office alerts on (to) fake training programmes”

“8 die in auto, boat mishap (mishaps) in Benue, Zamfara”

“Exhorbitant right of way charges frustrating broadband investors” Spell-check: exorbitant

_____________________________________

Language clinic (2)

May I express my appreciation for the high quality of your column. The impact cannot be negated. Please note this from DAILY SUN of January 30, Page 22: “Past hurdles not yet overcomed (overcome)” Dr. S. Chuks

– (08038094832)

I write to appreciate the justice done to my humble response to the growing grammatical challenges. As a matter of fact, to make corrections sets you apart. It is hoped that more people will come to terms with the nice work you are doing. God bless you.

– (08161236077)

Thank you for doing a good job. But you confused me by using the phrase ‘little bit’ in one of your articles. Using both words together, I think, is tautological.

– (09081358432)

The variety is fixed: Standard British English (SBE)—not British Standard English.

– (08037073539)

MY comment: We have BSE, just as we have SBE, when in comparison, especially, with American English. We should not limit ourselves to rudimentary knowledge of the English language. For elucidation, vide Grammar.com, among other referential sources.

 

To be concluded next week

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RIVER NIGER

NIHSA raises the alarm over flood in River Niger

— 29th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised the alarm over looming flood especially for those living at the banks of River Niger and its floodplains. The Director, Engineering Hydrology, Engr. Clement Nze, in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja, explained that the middle Niger portion of the Niger Basin (Niger Republic)…

  • population growth

    Udoma harps on need to moderate population growth

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma has called for strong measures to moderate the rapid rate of population growth in the country. Mr James Akpadem, Special Adviser on Media to the minister said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja at the end of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian…

  • Investigative journalism

    Investigative journalism: Ex-FRCN director cautions journalists

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN Alhaji Lawal Saulawa, former Executive Director, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna, has advised journalists to be cautious with their mode of investigation in the country. Saulawa gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday. According to him, though investigative journalism is necessary for…

  • mutual distrust

    CAN says constant attacks have entrenched mutual distrust

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The incessant attacks on rural communities have entrenched mutual distrust among hitherto friendly neighbours, according to the Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). The Christian body, in a communique after a two-day peace summit held in Jos, said that the attacks had polarised the people along ethnic and religious lines, and…

  • Stray elephants overrun Kebbi village

    — 29th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Three suspected strayed Elephants from Niger Republic were reportedly captured alive in Zari Kala-Kala village of Koko-Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Daily Sun gathered the three Elephants invaded into the river Niger tributaries located at the village through Karaileje down to Yamusa in Borgu District of Bagudo local government of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share