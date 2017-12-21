REC: Buhari sends 9 fresh nominees to Senate

… Swears in 7 perm secs

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded nine fresh names of Residents Electoral Commissioners to the Senate for confirmation.

Reading the president’s correspondence, yesterday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the nine nominees are drawn from various geopolitical zones of the country.

They are: Monday Udo Tom (Akwa Ibom); Baba Abba Yusuf (Borno); Eric Olawale (Osun); Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidagba (Kwara); Segun Agbaje (Ekiti); Cyril Omorogbe (Edo); Yahaya Bello (Nasarawa); Emmanuel Alex Hart (Rivers); and Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim (Gombe).

“In accordance with the provision of section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward, herewith, the names of nine RECs appointed for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the consideration of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The president, also, yesterday, swore in seven permanent secretaries who were among the 22 directors that passed the promotional examination and appointed in August. The brief ceremony took place before commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, which he presided over.

Fifteen of the permanent secretaries were, on August 15, sworn in by Vi ce President, Yemi Osinbajo, when he acted as president, to fill the vacancies created in the agencies of government. Those sworn in are Mustapha Suliaman (Kano), Adekunle Olusegun Adeyemi (Oyo), Mrs. Ekaro Chukwumogwu (Rivers), Adedayo Akpata (Ekiti), Abdulkadri Muazu (Kaduna), Osuji Ndubusi (Imo) and Bitrus Nabasu (Plateau).