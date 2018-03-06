Rebuilding Nigeria can’t be overnight –Oshiomhole

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said rebuilding Nigeria cannot be an overnight affair.

Oshiomhole urged the public and the media to always link Nigeria’s recent history to the present when discussing about current economic hardship in the country and also, explained that the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians was the result of the People’s Democratic Party’s stealing of money meant for public welfare.

The former governor disclosed this to newsmen at his Iyamho countryhome in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

“It was laughable for people to raise issues of unemployment, economic hardship, and herdsmen attacks against the ruling All Progressives Congress when several editorials written by Nigeria’s newspapers in the past had always harped on such issues.”

“The daily confessions of PDP members on how public funds were looted should tell us that ‘the armed robbers of yesterday cannot be our option.’

“All the newspapers editorials written from the days of the PDP were about all these issues you raised. They did not develop yesterday. What was meant for public welfare was stolen by the PDP…”