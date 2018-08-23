Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?

During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises that have dented and fractured our nation, Nigeria. For three weeks in July, I wrote about Nigeria, describing it as a fractured nation, and, like I have done in my previous writings, I touched on the root of some of the crises and proffered solutions. My critics have been wonderful and positive, one of them asked if I knew then that there was going to be a political drama that was to be played out for the whole world to see. I wouldn’t say I knew for a fact but the plot had always been there waiting to be acted out and my writings were pretty clear about how to avoid a tragic ending. Sadly, the actors and directors of the play did not read my previous weeks’ essays or they would have acted and directed the play differently.

When I was very young, I benefited immensely from what was known in Africa, especially in Nigeria, as “The words of the elders.” I found my confidence in the company of men and women 20 or 30 years older than myself, who were well travelled and better educated. I learnt a lot from them and because of their wisdom, which came with age, now in my 80s, I owe it to the younger generation to share my knowledge or “words of wisdom from an elder,” with the hope of passing on the same torch. For that reason, I accepted the invitation to write this weekly column as part of giving back. It has been a rewarding experience and I hope to continue to write as long as I can use my hands and head and as long as the publishers will continue to find space for me.

I wrote in a previous article that our nation is faced with monumental and grave challenges that have been with us for decades. And unless the leaders and those that are led can demonstrate some love for the nation, Nigeria will continue in crisis. I went further to state that the crisis brings with it disjointed development, massive corruption, civil war everywhere/ anywhere, deficiency in educational and health development, infrastructural decay and everybody to himself or herself.

I once said that Nigeria was like a ship that has been steered for so long by captains who either are grossly inept at steering or were selfishly setting a course that benefited only self and were headed for chaos. Although it seems easier to abandon ship, I believe that, instead, it is high time we reclaimed the country from those who seek to do it harm.