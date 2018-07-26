– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Google launches station in Nigeria, targets 200 locations by 2019
27th July 2018 - Alleged impeachment plot:  We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly
27th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff
27th July 2018 - Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension
27th July 2018 - Imo APC chair’s murder: Okorocha dangles N20m before whistleblowers
27th July 2018 - All 185 Ethiopians stranded in Djibouti return home -Official
27th July 2018 - ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if…  – Gboyega Isiaka
27th July 2018 - Armed policemen take over Benue Assembly complex
27th July 2018 - Ambode woos investors at water transport rountable
27th July 2018 - Buhari assures on revisiting 13% derivation to ensure even projects spread
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Rebranded Capital City Back With a Bang

Rebranded Capital City Back With a Bang

— 26th July 2018

Capital City FC, an Abuja-based team has returned to active football after years of inactivity with an unveiling ceremony.

The male youth team with the motto, ‘Wealth through Sports’ was in existence as far back as 1999 but has been inactive with grassroots football over the years.

The unveiling ceremony was therefore, marked with a friendly game between Capital City FC and Bliss FC, a game that ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts at the Catholic Church Pitch, Area 3, Abuja.

With its full return, it is now billed to participate in subsequent footballing competitions, including the FCT League and the FA Cup.

READ ALSO Google launches station in Nigeria, targets 200 locations by 2019

Efforts are therefore being made to assemble a compact team, with friendly games lined up by the management to further scout for players who will represent the club.

Head Coach Clement Dajili, who spoke on behalf of the Capital City FC Chairman, Mr Onyebuchi Onuoha said the team has been running in previous years with older players, who are the stakeholders of the youth team.

“They come together through aerobics to keep fit,” he said.

The Chairman of the Wealth Through Sports FC, added that the decision has now been made to raise young ones who are aspiring to become professional footballers tomorrow to represent the country and become self-reliant

The management is therefore optimistic of the club’s success with programmes at that level with international best practices.

“With the kind of management we have and their passion for football, we are very very optimistic.”

READ ALSO Alleged impeachment plot: We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly

Aside footballing programmes, the club has engaged itself in Charity activities, including visits to orphanage homes to help the less privilege. “At times, we write to the FCT Minister and go round villages where we see bad roads, we put them in order.

“Any village we see that are not doing well, we assist within the capacity that we can, to give a better living to the less privilege ones,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the team’s management, said it runs a Cooperative club, named ‘Capital City Multi-Purpose Cooperative Club’, and extend hands of invitation to those who have interest in joining to make life better.

The Cooperative which is made up of people with like minds have been helpful in raising the financial strength of its members over the years.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Google Station

Google launches station in Nigeria, targets 200 locations by 2019

— 27th July 2018

NAN Web search engine, Google, has unveiled Google Station aimed at providing free high-quality, high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots to millions of Nigerians. The launching made Nigeria the fifth country to get Google Station, after India, Indonesia, Thailand and Mexico. The Google Country Director, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, who made the disclosure in Lagos on Friday, said the…

  • EKITI

    Alleged impeachment plot:  We’re solidly behind Fayose – Ekiti Assembly

    — 27th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Twenty-three members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed vote of confidence on Governor Ayodele Fayose and dissociated themselves from an alleged plot to impeach the governor. Armed policemen allegedly caused a stir when they laid siege on the Assembly premises, on Wednesday night, to pave way for the three…

  • BAUCHI

    Bauchi South bye-election: INEC engages 3,500 ad-hoc staff

    — 27th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to engage 3, 500 ad-hoc staff for the August 11 Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election. Director, Voter Education and Public Enlightenment, Yahaya Saliu, disclosed this to newsmen at the INEC headquarters, in Bauchi, on Friday. Saliu said that the ad-hoc staff include Collation Officers, Supervisory…

  • Ikyange

    Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension

    — 27th July 2018

    NAN The impeached Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, has been suspended by his colleagues for six months for what they called “unparliamentary behavior”. The legislators took the decision on Friday in Makurdi during their sitting at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

  • OKOROCHA

    Imo APC chair’s murder: Okorocha dangles N20m before whistleblowers

    — 27th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised N20 million to anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits who murdered the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Idea to North  Local Government, Chief Sunny Ejiagwu. The governor, in a press statement, he issued through his Chief…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share