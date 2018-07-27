Capital City FC, an Abuja-based team has returned to active football after years of inactivity with an unveiling ceremony.

The male youth team with the motto, ‘Wealth through Sports’ was in existence as far back as 1999 but has been inactive with grassroots football over the years.

The unveiling ceremony was therefore, marked with a friendly game between Capital City FC and Bliss FC, a game that ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts at the Catholic Church Pitch, Area 3, Abuja.

With its full return, it is now billed to participate in subsequent footballing competitions, including the FCT League and the FA Cup.

Efforts are therefore being made to assemble a compact team, with friendly games lined up by the management to further scout for players who will represent the club.

Head Coach Clement Dajili, who spoke on behalf of the Capital City FC Chairman, Mr Onyebuchi Onuoha said the team has been running in previous years with older players, who are the stakeholders of the youth team.

“They come together through aerobics to keep fit,” he said.

The Chairman of the Wealth Through Sports FC, added that the decision has now been made to raise young ones who are aspiring to become professional footballers tomorrow to represent the country and become self-reliant

The management is therefore optimistic of the club’s success with programmes at that level with international best practices.

“With the kind of management we have and their passion for football, we are very very optimistic.”

Aside footballing programmes, the club has engaged itself in Charity activities, including visits to orphanage homes to help the less privilege. “At times, we write to the FCT Minister and go round villages where we see bad roads, we put them in order.

“Any village we see that are not doing well, we assist within the capacity that we can, to give a better living to the less privilege ones,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the team’s management, said it runs a Cooperative club, named ‘Capital City Multi-Purpose Cooperative Club’, and extend hands of invitation to those who have interest in joining to make life better.

The Cooperative which is made up of people with like minds have been helpful in raising the financial strength of its members over the years.