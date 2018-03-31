Reasons to have spa treats – Empress Pat Baywood Ibe

CHRISTY ANYANWU

Empress Pat Nkemakonam Baywood Ibe, the Deputy Managing Director, Baywood Continental Limited, an indigenous Oil and Gas Services company is an accomplished entrepreneur. Aside oil and gas, she runs a Spa outfit in Lagos, Enugu and Abuja.

This amiable personality, was born in Obosi, a small and beautiful town in Idemili North Local Government, Anambra State on the 28th day of March, in the sixties to the late Chief and Mrs Peter Okafor. She attended Chuke Memorial Primary School and Queen of the Rosary College (QRC) – Onitsha, where she came out in flying colors. Empress graduated from the Social Sciences, with the Bachelor of Arts Honors degree from the Anambra State University now at Igbariam. Soft spoken and full of life, she spoke with Effects recently about her memories, passion and of course her style.

Tell us about your growing up, any memories?

I grew up as the youngest in a large family where I was loved and pampered by both parents and elder siblings. Ours was a closely knit home where discipline and solidarity are abiding values that have lived with us till date.

Being the youngest in your family, who influenced you more in life, was it your dad or mum?

Both parents had their influence in our lives, my dad’s love for education, focus and discipline was remarkable. My mum’s entrepreneurial spirit, activism, strong home front abilities and a communal sense of family discipline did rub off particularly in me as the youngest in the family.

Before joining your husband business, can you tell us your previous employment?

After graduation from the University, I began my working career with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as a Librarian. I was part of the team that set up the first library of the NLC. I worked and learnt a lot under great personalities like Ali Ciroma, Hassan Summonu, Paschal Bafyau and Adams Oshiomole. I later left the Nigerian Labour Congress to join my husbands’s business and grew to become Executive Director, Services and now Deputy Managing Director, Baywood Continental Limited, an indigenous Oil and Gas Services company that is today a reference name in the Industry. I also founded Spa Lavender Limited, a health farm dedicated to wellbeing of Nigerians

Tell us why you ventured into Spa?

. I have travelled extensively to all the continents of the world and one of the things I discovered and enjoyed very well was the Spa which I have grown a lot of passion for hence my decision to replicate the five star services I enjoyed abroad by establishing a chain here in Nigeria .Being grounded in this endeavor, I now carry out campaign to educate people on the usefulness of Spa as a health farm and not a massage outfit only. My spaAyuveda therapies outfit has beauty, gym, swimming, steam bath, pedicure and manicure facilities with a touch of beauty and ecstasy to help one maintain balanced and holistic health. My campaign also adds the therapeutic advantages of spa.

You just added another year, what do you have to say?

I am grateful to God for the addition of another year, I thank God for the preservation of life and for his mercies that has been abundant. I am grateful for the gift of family that has been there for me, for my Children and especially my husband and the love of my youth with whom the last 30 years has been memorable. I rededicate myself to the service of God and Humanity in appreciation to all that God has done for me.

What lesson has life taught you?

Life has taught me that nothing comes easy. That hard work, focus, honesty, perseverance and discipline as values are key for a successful life. I have learnt that a giver never lacks and that God is and still in control of the affairs of all human. Again, do not to be weary in doing good, for your good deeds not only speak for you but makes way for you

What do you do to keep yourself looking the way you do?

I am passionate about spas, I keep fit and eat well. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. More importantly, I avoid stress as much as possible. I have a very simple heart. I don’t allow things to bother me as such. I take each day as it comes, solely depending on God for my next move.

You are a stylish woman, can you tell us what is your style?

My style reflects my identity as an African, wife and mother living in the 21st century. I keep it as simple and elegant as place and time demand. I wear what makes me feel comfortable.

Let’s talk about travels. Where do you love to go as favourite destination?

I have travelled around the world discovering places and new people and passionate about cultures and innovations. Among several destinations IsuAwaa and Obosi in Eastern Nigeria stand out for me. We have good and amazing tourists destination in Nigeria too.

What music do you listen to?

I listen to a lot of music from different genres, soul, country classical, gospel, I enjoy listening to inspirational music.

2019 is around the corner, would you like to partake in politics?

Politics is all about service and to serve is a noble cause. We can serve our people and our community in different capacities. It must not be elective or serving in government, if politics is about to serve, yes I am for it. Will I contest any election, for today? No but I am not God, I don’t know tomorrow.

Will you encourage your husband to go into politics?

My husband is passionate about good governance, youth empowerment and the well being of the less privileged. As an activist, he is involved in the struggle for the emancipation of his community from years of neglect and marginalization through the platform of Save Agwu forum. He is a political stakeholder in Enugu , so he is in politics. However, he has no interest to seek any elective position for; the struggle is not about him but about the people.