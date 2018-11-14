Christ should come to the altar to do so. And immediately after the ceremony, the officiating prelate would tell those just inducted into the born – again family that they should go and join a Bible – believing Church and worship in only such a House of God.

But pray, how can a cleric who tells a polygamous man to divorce his wife or wives who did not commit adultery, be called a Bible-believing Christian and an obedient servant and respecter of the Heavenly Father and His son? Ditto the one who says polygamy is sinful when the Ancient of Days did not prohibit it and Jesus Christ and the Apostles did not preach against it in the Holy Bible.

As I had stated in an article in this series the problem of the anti – polygamy pastors is that they had not read the Bible comprehensively from Genesis through Revelation which I had done up fifteen times in the last 32 years.

It goes without saying that most pastors in Nigeria read selected portions of the Christian Holy Book, especially the New Testament, to which they are referred by their teachers or lecturers when in Bible Colleges. While most non-clerics read only the passages they are referred to by teachers during Bible lessons or by preachers delivering sermons.

If not, why would a priest or grown – up Christian not know that the Ancient of Days had no law in the Bible prohibiting polygamy and that Jesus Christ and the Apostles did not preach against it?

This is unfortunate in a country where many a Christian call themselves born – again believers. It was my realization that it was the ignorance on the part of many a people on the position of Almighty God and Jesus on multiple – marriage in the Bible that made me write an article in the Daily Sun in the last week of September 2003. It was titled: The Church, not God is against polygamy. It was written after I had discussed the issue with the Heavenly Father.