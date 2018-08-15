– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Reasons beyond our control led to closure of Consular services in Abuja – US Embassy
15th August 2018 - Court slams N50,000 bail on man over alleged N40,000 rent scam
15th August 2018 - 2 men in court for alleged joint act, theft
15th August 2018 - Bus kills four FUAM students in Makurdi
15th August 2018 - Clashes: Fulani leader urges herdsmen to stop using minors as cattle rearers
15th August 2018 - Court remands trader for allegedly defiling minor
15th August 2018 - 30,000 teachers on strike over pay rise
15th August 2018 - Destiny and prayer (3)
15th August 2018 - African coys’ll diminish without industry succession plan – IFMA
15th August 2018 - Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (4) – restitution
Home / National / Reasons beyond our control led to closure of Consular services in Abuja – US Embassy
EMBASSY

Reasons beyond our control led to closure of Consular services in Abuja – US Embassy

— 15th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has given reasons why it closed Consular services temporarily in its Abuja office.

The closure by the US included provision of regular services for visa and American Citizen Services, in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of America, Abuja, the US said the development was due to reasons beyond its control.

The Embassy, however, did not state the specific reasons that led to the temporary closure of the consular services.

“Due to reasons beyond our control, we are temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja, but other offices within the Embassy remain open,” the statement read.

The Embassy, however, said consular functions at the  US Consulate in Lagos were not affected and will continue.

“Until further notice, applicants are encouraged to contact the Consular Office in Lagos for immediate emergency travel.

READ ALSO: Bus kills four FUAM students in Makurdi

“Please monitor the  Facebook and Webpage of the US Embassy for updates on consular operations. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our applicants and hope to resume operations soon,” the Embassy added.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EMBASSY

Reasons beyond our control led to closure of Consular services in Abuja – US Embassy

— 15th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has given reasons why it closed Consular services temporarily in its Abuja office. The closure by the US included provision of regular services for visa and American Citizen Services, in Abuja. In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States of…

  • COURT

    Court slams N50,000 bail on man over alleged N40,000 rent scam

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN A 43-year-old man, Onaneye Oluremi, on Wednesday appeared at  an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State  for allegedly defrauding an accommodation seeker of N40,000.   Onaneye, who resides at Oluwagbon Street in Ketu, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining under  false pretences and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.   The prosecutor,…

  • trespass

    2 men in court for alleged joint act, theft

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men, Anthony Ifechukwu, 25, and Stanley Henry, 29,  in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged joint act, trespass and theft. The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on joint act, trespass and theft, offences they denied committing. The prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the…

  • FUAM

    Bus kills four FUAM students in Makurdi

    — 15th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi There was pandemonium at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), on Wednesday, after a bus reportedly crushed some students of the institution to death. Daily Sun gathered that the incidence happened at the a north Core section of the institution close to the School of Agronomy at about 7:30a.m., on Wednesday,…

  • BABAYO

    Clashes: Fulani leader urges herdsmen to stop using minors as cattle rearers

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Ardo of Chanchaga, Mallam Abdullahi Babayo, has called on herdsmen to stop using minors as cattle rearers to avert clashes with farmers. Babayo who is also Sarkin Fulani Chanchaga and Shaku Kingdom in Minna made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday. He said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share