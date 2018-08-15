Real Valladolid are reportedly looking into signing Watford striker Stefano Okaka before the end of the month.

Unlike English clubs, who saw the transfer window to sign players close last week, European sides have until August 31 to complete their incoming business and can still sign players plying their trade in England.

Valladolid are said to have enquired about the availability of Okaka, who was absent from Watford’s squad for Saturday’s opener with Brighton due to injury but was in attendance at the game.

The 29-year-old was the subject of a number of approaches throughout the summer but Javi Gracia has always maintained he remains a part of the club’s plans going forward.

Okaka’s time at Watford has been disrupted by moments of unrest with the player himself agitating for a move away from Vicarage Road in the January transfer window after being frozen out by Marco Silva.

He grew in prominence after the arrival of Javi Gracia and was brought back into the first team fold by the Spaniard in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

While Valladolid may be keen to bring Okaka to La Liga, a move for a reported €1 million at this time seems unlikely due to the scarcity of striking options at Vicarage Road.

Andre Gray and Troy Deeney are the club’s only other senior out and out forwards, while Isaac Success can also fulfil a central role if required.