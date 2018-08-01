Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in signing Chelsea attacker Willian this summer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Los Blancos had made a £100m offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his club teammate Willian.

However, according to Marca, the European champions have no interest in bringing Willian to the Bernabeu, with Courtois currently their only transfer target from Chelsea.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have also been strongly linked with a move for Eden Hazard ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, but Chelsea’s £200m asking price is proving problematic.

Belgium stopper Courtois has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Madrid ahead of a return to Spain this summer.