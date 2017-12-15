Real reason gospel music is taking over –Chris Shalom, gospel musician

Gospel music evangelist, Chris Shallom, who thrilled at Worship Without Limits, a concert which held recently at Agbara, Ogun State, has declared that gospel music is taking over globally and he gives his reasons.

He said: “The greatest impact of gospel music is evident in Nigeria. Sometime ago, Ghana did a survey and discovered that gospel music was the highest selling genre of music in that country. People listen to or watch secular music on the radio or TV but when they are back to their closets, they go back to gospel music. Even in their cars, its gospel music they listen to. Gospel music is not ordinary, it is power, it is life, it is absolutely everything; it is music that comforts and heals.

“Gospel music is getting more attention already. You just allow your impact to do the talking and that is exactly what is happening right now. Once upon a time we used to look at the secular artistes perform on TV and hope that one day, we will be able to operate at that level but right now, we haven’t just gotten there but we have overtaken,” he added.