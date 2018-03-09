‘Real reason Efe Omorogbe couldn’t take charge as COSON chairman’

Following the ‘invasion’ of COSON House by ace artiste manager, Efe Omorogbe earlier in the week, obviously in a move to unseat Tony Okoroji as chairman, the CMO’s boss, Chinedu Chukwuji, has revealed reasons he could not pick sides in the matter.

He said: “As much as possible, the COSON management has been very careful in the running of the organisation, in the midst of the recent developments. As professionals, we cannot pick sides in the matter. Our function is simply to follow the rules, as we understand them.

“We are law-abiding citizens and Efe Omorogbe very well knows that the matter regarding him as chairman is currently in court, under judicial consideration and therefore prohibited from public discussions. The position of COSON management is fairness and equity. Anyone dissatisfied with the decision of the members of COSON on December 19, 2017 should go to the court of law and resolve the issues there. We are constrained to take this position because in the organs of the society, the General Assembly (people) is supreme.”

Meanwhile, COSON had secured a court action asking Efe Omorogbe, a former member of the COSON board, to stop parading himself as an officer or chairman of the collecting society.