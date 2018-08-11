– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Real reason Daura was sacked
11th August 2018 - Cyclists to chase N1.7m star prize in CyclingLagos
11th August 2018 - NAHCO records N4.6bn half year turnover
11th August 2018 - Tennis: Halep defeats Garcia to reach semi-final in Montreal
11th August 2018 - Dantokpa: Central Market of West Africa
11th August 2018 - ‘I live with three pellets in my chest’ – Samuel Kolawole Ayeni, newspapers & magazines seller
11th August 2018 - 2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs
11th August 2018 - Ofokansi to deliver 140th UNN Inaugural Lecture
11th August 2018 - Teaching Hospital: 13 Ogun communities drag FMC,  state govt. to court
11th August 2018 - Aftermath of Daura’s sack: Fresh rumble in APC
Home / Columns / Real reason Daura was sacked
STORM TROOPERS

Real reason Daura was sacked

— 11th August 2018

• His storm troopers scared the ‘hail’ out of my son

Chika Abanobi

“Daddy, daddy, come and see Jihadi John. He is in our room. He is in our parlour,” Junior said as he ran into our bedroom. Panting. Jihadi John inside our room? Inside our parlour? How come?

Jihadi John? The one that we had seen, in a bloody and chilling video produced and posted by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), in 2014, beheading, in a gruesome manner, Peter Edward Kassig, the American aid worker known as Abdul-Rahman Kassig? Jihadi John? The one who had earlier beheaded James Foley and Steven Sotloff (two American journalists), also in gory manner?

What is he doing in my house, I found myself asking curiously as Junior dragged me, sheepishly, by the right hand to go ‘see’ (meet with?) him in our living room. Jihadi John, the one that turned the Word upside down in Dabiq and Raqqa by snuffing dear life out of my fellow journalists? But I thought they said he had been eliminated in a drone attack by American-backed forces? So, what is he doing in my house? What is he doing in my parlour of all places? Has he come thither also to torment us journalists? Or, was it his ghost that Junior was seeing? Those were the questions I found myself asking as Junior dragged me to go see things for myself.

You could imagine my disappointment when I got to the parlour and there was no Jihadi John anywhere. Instead, I saw a hooded figure that looked like him on Channels TV, being harangued by Boma Goodhead, a member of House of Representatives. But he was not talking but stood like one of those statues that Governor Rochas Okorocha moulded in Owerri municipal council. Who knows, he or his ex-boss, Lawal Musa Daura, may likely be the next statue to be built by Okorocha for posterity.

READ ALSO: Lawal Daura: The inside story

As you rightly might have guessed, I was livid with anger as I found out that the ‘Jihadi John’ that Junior was talking was on TV and not in our living room as I had supposed. I was really relieved though to find that it was all drama, not the real deal. To crown it all, the ‘Jihadi John’ was being addressed, being talked to in stern manner, by Boma Goodhead, not Badhead. Otherwise, someone’s head would have started rolling on the ground a long time ago before I arrived the scene. Good or bad head, it does not really matter!

“Where is the Jihadi John you said is in our parlour?” I queried Junior. “Ah, ah, Daddy, see am now. It is on our TV.” Which TV? “But you said he was in our parlour?,” I added, more angry than surprised. “Ah, ah, Daddy, daddy, is the TV not in our parlour?” Ignoring his annoying rhetorical question, I remarked that the hooded figures that I was looking at, at that moment, were more than one. So they couldn’t have been ‘Jihadi John’. “Then they are ISIS because they covered their faces with black cloth,” Junior interjected while searching my face to see how I feel. “Na lie,” countered his younger sister, “Daddy, they are Boko Haram.”

READ ALSO: The ISIS threat alert

Sh, sh, sh, shut up your mouths, two of you, I said. “What do you know about ISIS? And what do you know about Boko Haram? Have you seen them before? Do you know what they look like?”

“Yes now, Daddy,” Junior cut in. “We know what they look like. We always see them on TV. They wear black on black and they always cover their faces so that no one can see them. That’s why I believe that these ones that I am seeing here are either ISIS or Boko Haram.”

“No, they don’t look like them,” his sister interrupted. “They look like Ekpo, Mmanwu, Ojuju Calabar or Egungun.” Shut up, I bellowed. “What do you know about all these creatures that you are talking about?”

“Ah, ah, Daddy, we know now. We used to see them on the road, moving about with canes. We also used to see them on Eyo Day and also on TV.” But mid-way through his talk, Junior, left me, his sister and ran out of the house. Pointing at Channels TV, he cried out. “Daddy, run o; they are coming this way.”

“Junior, come here. What the heck is all this nonsense?” At this juncture, I discovered that I was talking to myself. My boy just scrammed out of the house and kept running as if he was being pushed by thousand demons. He ran out. Still panting. “I won’t let them get me. I won’t let them capture me and kill me. No be me and you, Daddy. I am running away from the house.”

“Junior, I say come here. This is not Jihadi John. And, definitely, these are not ISIS and Boko Haram fighters. These are DSS (Directorate of State Security) operatives.”

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests, frees ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong, unfreezes Benue govt accounts

“Are they mourning?”
“No,” I replied.
“Then why are they in black on black?”

“Maybe they are mourning the loss of the National Assembly lawmaking body to PDP lawmakers especially now that President Bukola Olusola Saraki and many APC lawmakers both in the Senate and House of Representatives have defected to PDP.”

“Then I am going to call Acting President Osibade to call them to order. I used to hail them before now for helping to arrest many of the Boko Haram insurgents and to spoil their plans. Now they have scared that ‘hail’ out of me.

“Sorry, Junior, what did you just say? You called the Acting President “Osibade”. I thought his name is Osinbajo”.

“Both names are correct,” he said. “At least, he has not come out to deny that that is not his name since our President called him by that name. So, as far as I am concerned, he is both Osibade and Osinbajo.”

And, with that he picked his phone and started dialing a number he said is connected to Aso Rock. He was going to ask the Acting President to call the Director-General of Di Ex Ex (DSS?) to order because his storm troopers are giving him nightmare, he vowed. Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, could it be that call that led to Daura’s sack?

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CyclingLagos

Cyclists to chase N1.7m star prize in CyclingLagos

— 11th August 2018

NAN In what apparently seems to be the biggest prize money in cycling events in Nigeria, the organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the star prize of N1.7 million for the winners of the competition. The Chairman, CyclingLagos, Soji Adeleye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the stakes were high for the much anticipated…

  • NAHCO

    NAHCO records N4.6bn half year turnover

    — 11th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has recorded N4.64 billion as its 2018 half year turnover. Mr Tayo Ajakaye, General Manager, Communications and Corporate Services of NAHCO, made this known on Saturday in Lagos. Ajakaye said that this was against the N3.71 billion recorded in the same period under review in 2017, adding…

  • MUSWEN

    2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs

    — 11th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof. Dawud Noibi, on Friday, appealed to Muslims across Yorubaland, to get registered in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before it ends on August 17. Speaking during a press…

  • OFOKANSI

    Ofokansi to deliver 140th UNN Inaugural Lecture

    — 11th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Kenneth Chibuzo Ofokansi, a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, has been scheduled to deliver the 140th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Nigeria on 16th August, 2018, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba has announced through the Senate Ceremonials Committee. Inaugural lectures are considered the hallmark of professorship where newly-appointed professors present illuminating…

  • OGUN

    Teaching Hospital: 13 Ogun communities drag FMC,  state govt. to court

    — 11th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Indigenes and residents of the 13 villages, whose lands were acquired for the proposed Federal Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, have concluded plans to drag the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta and the Ogun State Government to court. The action, according to the affected communities, followed the failure of the management of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share