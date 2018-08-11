– The Sun News
Real prepare £197m Icardi, Savic swoop

Real Madrid have sent transfer chiefs to Italy for talks over the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

According to Libertad Digital, as translated by the Metro, the Spanish giants are looking at the £99million-rated Icardi as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Although the Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday, it remains open for business until the end of August for most of the rest of Europe.

As noted by the Metro, this also gives Real a clear run at signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is being lined up by the club as a replacement for Luka Modric if he joins Inter.

The report states that is another reason Madrid bosses are in Italy at the moment, and it follows a report from Don Balon that Los Blancos were ready to try a £98m bid for Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international would be an ideal signing if Modric were to leave, having shone as one of the top young players in Europe in recent times.

If Real can return from Italy with both Icardi and Milinkovic-Savic in a potential £197m double deal, they’ll be in a far stronger position than they started the summer after losing a legendary figure like Ronaldo.

 

 

