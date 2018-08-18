– The Sun News
Eden Hazard

Real orders Hazard to do a ‘Courtois’ on Chelsea

— 18th August 2018

Florentino Perez has reportedly asked Eden Hazard to force through a transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer, with the club reportedly willing to fork out €180M for the Belgian.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Blues star is eager to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, and that the club must get their business done in the next 15 days as that’s when the summer window for Spanish sides slams shut.

If Eden Hazard ends up listening to Perez and forcing through a summer switch, it could be the signing that Real Madrid need to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.



Hazard proved this summer at the World Cup with Belgium that he is one of the standout stars of world football, with his fantastic displays for the Red Devils helping them secured a third-placed finish at the tournament.

The winger’s performances with Chelsea over the years have also proved to be a key part of the club’s successes.

The 27-year-old has played a big role in his club’s 2014/15 and 2016/17 Premier League title wins, as well as scoring the winner in their 1-0 win over Man United in the FA Cup final last season.

