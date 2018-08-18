Real orders Hazard to do a ‘Courtois’ on Chelsea— 18th August 2018
Florentino Perez has reportedly asked Eden Hazard to force through a transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer, with the club reportedly willing to fork out €180M for the Belgian.
This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Blues star is eager to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, and that the club must get their business done in the next 15 days as that’s when the summer window for Spanish sides slams shut.
If Eden Hazard ends up listening to Perez and forcing through a summer switch, it could be the signing that Real Madrid need to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.
READ ALSO Group urges continuous advocacy to halt cholera prevalence in Bauchi
Hazard proved this summer at the World Cup with Belgium that he is one of the standout stars of world football, with his fantastic displays for the Red Devils helping them secured a third-placed finish at the tournament.
The winger’s performances with Chelsea over the years have also proved to be a key part of the club’s successes.
The 27-year-old has played a big role in his club’s 2014/15 and 2016/17 Premier League title wins, as well as scoring the winner in their 1-0 win over Man United in the FA Cup final last season.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
De Bruyne suffers knee injury16th August 2018
-
CD Leganés unveil Omeruo16th August 2018
-
Victor Moses quits Super Eagles @ 2716th August 2018
Latest
Tsav is a betrayer of Benue people – Waku— 18th August 2018
If Governor Ortom speaks out in defence and in the interest of Benue people, I don’t see any reason why he should be persecuted by the federal government. Outspoken chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Senator Joseph Waku has fired back at Abubakar Tsav who accused him of bias on the political crisis rocking their…
-
Benue Crisis: Ortom is a failure as Governor – Abubakar Tsav— 18th August 2018
Benue State governor, Mr Samuel Ortom has been described as a failure. Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav made the assertion while reacting to the interview granted Saturday Sun penultimate week by Senator JKN Waku on the political crisis rocking their state. He spoke to TUNDE THOMAS. You claimed that Senator Waku…
-
Why we block Lagos roads – Aboyeji, Tanker Drivers boss— 18th August 2018
When these containers block tanker drivers, will our members climb over them to go into the tank farms? • 40 tank farms in Apapa is a bomb waiting to explode Nigerians have been told to hold the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA responsible for the gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expressway and other places in Lagos State as…
-
Why North is shopping for Buhari’s replacement – Prof Ango Abdullahi, Chairman, Northern Elders Forum— 18th August 2018
I have one vote. My one vote will go towards finding a replacement. Nigerians will decide whether somebody else will be the president. Outspoken Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi has opened up on why the North is searching for a strong candidate that can replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019…
-
SACRILEGE!— 18th August 2018
“I almost fainted when I read the text. It was my daughter telling him ‘mummy has discovered I’m pregnant and you know the baby is your own, what do we do?’” – Mother and her 2 teenage twin daughters pregnant for one man Linus Oota Life has become a conundrum for Janet Agbazu, 45 and…
-
Entertainment
Days I hawked beans in Ajegunle – Monica Friday, actress— 18th August 2018
I was born and bred in Ajegunle. Pidgin is the original mode of communication in Ajegunle so it wasn’t difficult for me to flow as a Warri girl in Do Good. Rita Okoye Fast-rising actress, Monica Friday is rocking Nollywood with her rare talent. Her role in the popular TV series, Do Good where she…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
SACRILEGE!— 18th August 2018
“I almost fainted when I read the text. It was my daughter telling him ‘mummy has discovered I’m pregnant and you know the baby is your own, what do we do?’” – Mother and her 2 teenage twin daughters pregnant for one man Linus Oota Life has become a conundrum for Janet Agbazu, 45 and…
Literary Review
Teresa Ameh: How little boy made me a writer— 18th August 2018
Few writers in Nigeria have shown the level of commitment shown by Teresa Ameh towards the juvenilia in Nigerian literature. Not only is she prolific, with eight children’s books so far, she also runs a children’s book club and a pet project, Aunty Tatalu Read. The Abuja-based writer is the author of The Stepmother and…
-
Lifeline
Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident— 17th August 2018
The 66-year-old actor, who now walks with the aid of crutches, said he would be grateful if Nigerians could help him. Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A veteran broadcaster, journalist and television actor, Mr. Duro Solomon, is critically ill. He needs N4 million for a surgery after he narrowly survived a ghastly road accident. The broadcaster, victim…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Kalu’s mutative traducers— 17th August 2018
Anyone who knows Kalu’s profile should realise that he cannot seek publicity—contrarily, publicists look for him at all costs. Ebere Wabara They vituperatively keep mushrooming! For a while, they will recess and another irritant set will restlessly come up in mutative trance and exponential dimensions. Social media and provincial rag-sheets are the yellowish instrumentalities of…
Columnists
-
Why some men suddenly pull away— 18th August 2018
One reason a man will pull away is because he may have had his heart broken in the past, he may pull back because he worries about being hurt again. Amaka Nicholas It can be really confusing when the near perfect man who actually adores and worships the very ground you walk on –– loving,…
-
I suspect my wife, she’s too active!— 18th August 2018
I suspect she could be a better manager of people and resources. I have a feeling if I’d travelled before now, madam would’ve sacked our company cashier. Usoro I. Usoro I’ve never had reason to suspect my wife, but now I do! Oh, she’s loyal, supportive and all that. Submissive, speaks good English and, well,…
-
If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you— 18th August 2018
I asked him about the two-third number of lawmakers that Saraki said would be needed to impeach him like Oshiomhole is asking for. Chika Abanobi Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, the way the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), are going about their war of words, I am afraid…
-
NASS: A season of anomie— 18th August 2018
Last week Tuesday, Nigerians woke up to the news of the blockade of the National Assembly, by armed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Ndubuisi Orji These are trying times for our democracy. From Benue to Imo down to Abuja , there have been so much “demonstration of craze” in recent times. READ…
-
‘If only you were here’— 18th August 2018
The bishop pointed out the essence of true leadership which is leaving behind a good legacy – the type that would become a reference: “If only you were here” Mike Awoyinfa “What will you be remembered for when you die? In life, you will only be remembered by the problems you created or the ones…
-
Things good men don’t do in relationships— 18th August 2018
Good men don’t make you feel like an afterthought. He doesn’t play games with your heart. He doesn’t discard your feelings. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a good man is heaven on earth. You know he loves you because his actions match his words. He sees you as his partner not like a…
-
Rising tide of ethno-regional populism in northern Nigeria— 17th August 2018
This provincial triumphalism will degenerate into ethno-regional populism as soon as the other sections of the country cried out as the most marginalised. Majeed Dahiru The entry of President Muhammadu Buhari into partisan politics in 2003 birthed a new political culture in northern Nigeria. Riding on a wave of intense ethno-geographic and religious sentiments, Buhari…
-
How parenting makes or mars destiny— 17th August 2018
Millions of youth are suffering in the world today because of bad parenting. Many couples have children they did not plan for, or were ill-prepared to take care of. Ladi Ayodeji How you turn out in life may largely be the consequences of what your parents did to you and to themselves. It is like…
-
Unnecessary controversies— 17th August 2018
There is the unnecessary argument over the fate of Bukola Saraki as Senate President. Ordinarily, since re-decamping from APC back to PDP, his designation should not be an issue. Duro Onabule There should be little or no surprise on the row over the need to recall National Assembly or not, to urgently debate the budget…
-
PDP and its presidential aspirants— 17th August 2018
By the number of aspirants, PDP has a handful. The party, therefore, has an arduous task to pick a candidate from among these aspirants. Onuoha Ukeh As the 2019 elections draw near, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a nest of presidential aspirants. The political party is brimming with aspirants, both old members…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply