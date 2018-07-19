Real Madrid have unveiled their new signing Alvaro Odriozola at the Santiago Bernabeu as they begin life after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 22-year-old Spain international, signed from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £35million, was paraded in front of a few hundred supporters at the stadium on Wednesday.

Alvaro Odriozola was a part of Spain’s squad at the World Cup in Russia but did not feature in any of their four matches as they crashed out on penalties to the host nation in the last 16.

After being introduced to cheering crowds, Alvaro Odriozola , who has signed a six-year contract with the European champions, showed off his ball control skills and kicked footballs into the crowd.

He passed a medical to complete the formalities of his move and becomes their third signing of the summer after young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brazilian prospect Vinicius Junior.