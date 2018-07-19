– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Real Madrid unveils £35m Odriozola
19th July 2018 - IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election
19th July 2018 - Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 
19th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma (1934 – 2018)
19th July 2018 - I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh
19th July 2018 - NFF crisis: AITEO threatens to dump Super Eagles, others 
19th July 2018 - Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP
19th July 2018 - Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects
19th July 2018 - ANGELA ONYEKABA 07051690848
19th July 2018 - Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Real Madrid unveils £35m Odriozola
Alvaro Odriozola

Real Madrid unveils £35m Odriozola

— 19th July 2018

Real Madrid have unveiled their new signing Alvaro Odriozola at the Santiago Bernabeu as they begin life after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 22-year-old Spain international, signed from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £35million, was paraded in front of a few hundred supporters at the stadium on Wednesday.

Alvaro Odriozola  was a part of Spain’s squad at the World Cup in Russia but did not feature in any of their four matches as they crashed out on penalties to the host nation in the last 16.

READ ALSO FG launches technical support programme for healthcare services

After being introduced to cheering crowds, Alvaro Odriozola , who has signed a six-year contract with the European champions, showed off his ball control skills and kicked footballs into the crowd.

He passed a medical to complete the formalities of his move and becomes their third signing of the summer after young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brazilian prospect Vinicius Junior.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB - BOYCOTT 2019 ELECTION

IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election

— 19th July 2018

“We, IPOB members, are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria, as the only way to save lives…” The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Biafrans, Middle Belt and all Southerners to boycott the 2019 election, stressing that one million groups and…

  • TRICKSTER

    I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh

    — 19th July 2018

    “I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said. Fred Itua, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central,…

  • FAILED

    Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

    — 19th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years. READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday,…

  • CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

    Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums, in the early hours of Tuesday, destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of the state. The four destroyed constituency projects, which were part of the projects slated to be commissioned yesterday by the senator include four blocks of classrooms…

  • SCHOOL TEACHERS

    Kogi teachers cry out over salary arrears

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kogi State wing, said Primary school teachers in the state are dying in their hundreds of hunger and starvation over nonpayment of their salaries. READ ALSO: Crisis of salary arrears Addressing newsmen in his office, Comrade Ayodele Thomas, said teachers are being owed between 15 and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share